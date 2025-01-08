FM meets with new envoy to Tajikistan ahead of Pezeshkian's visit to Dushanbe

TEHRAN – Alireza Haqiqian, Iran’s Ambassador to Tajikistan, held a meeting with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi ahead of President Masoud Pezeshkian’s upcoming visit to Tajikistan.

During the session, Haqiqian delivered a comprehensive update on the current state of Iran-Tajikistan relations, highlighting recent advancements in bilateral cooperation.

The ambassador also shared details of the preparations underway to ensure the success of the President’s visit.

This landmark trip is expected to strengthen diplomatic and economic ties between Tehran and Dushanbe, marking another step forward in the flourishing partnership between the two countries.

Tehran’s new ambassador to Vienna meets FM Araghchi

Asadollah Eshraq Jahromi, the newly appointed ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Austria, met with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi as he prepared to assume his post in Vienna.

During the meeting, Ambassador Jahromi outlined his plans to enhance bilateral cooperation in various sectors, reflecting Tehran’s commitment to strengthening ties with Austria.

Araghchi praised the long-standing relationship between Iran and Austria, emphasizing the productive history of collaboration between the two nations.

He reiterated the importance of advancing the shared agenda within Iran's broader strategy of fostering international partnerships. The Foreign Minister extended his best wishes to Jahromi, expressing confidence in his ability to represent Iran effectively and further deepen the Iran-Austria relationship.

Ambassador Jahromi brings extensive diplomatic experience to his new role. He has held numerous prominent positions, including Director General of Peace and International Security at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Deputy Representative of Iran to the United Nations and other international organizations in Vienna.

He has also served as the Head of International Affairs for Women and Human Rights, Legal Counselor at Iran’s Permanent Mission in Geneva, and First Secretary at Iran’s Embassy in South Africa.