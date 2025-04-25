Iran summons Dutch envoy over 'baseless' allegations, condemns ‘Zionist-inspired’ accusations

TEHRAN – Iran’s Foreign Ministry summoned Dutch Ambassador Emiel de Bont on Friday to protest unfounded accusations by the Netherlands’ intelligence agency, which alleged Iranian involvement in “assassination plots across Europe.”

During a formal meeting, Alireza Yousefi, the Foreign Ministry’s Director-General for Western European Affairs, condemned the Netherlands’ annual security report as “rooted in conjecture and suspicion injected by the Zionist regime.”

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has never interfered in assassination operations in the Netherlands or anywhere else,” he stated, emphasizing that the claims lacked evidence.

The Dutch General Intelligence and Security Service (AIVD) claimed in its annual report on Thursday that Iran “orchestrated two assassination attempts in 2024,” including a June arrest in Haarlem, “targeting” an Iranian national.

Furthermore, the Dutch Foreign Ministry summoned Iran’s ambassador in the European country—a move Yousefi strongly criticized.

He argued that the accusations leveled against Iran are “hypocritical and unethical,” noting that the Netherlands “shelters criminals and terrorists who openly admit to committing acts of terror against Iran.”

The Iranian diplomat urged the Netherlands to end its “all-encompassing support for the genocidal Israeli regime” and instead adopt a “constructive role” in West Asian stability.

“Professional and respectful diplomacy—not baseless speculation—should guide bilateral relations,” Yousefi concluded.

Ambassador de Bont pledged to relay Tehran’s grievances to The Hague.

Earlier, Iran’s embassy in the Netherlands also voiced Tehran’s position, asserting that European nations “harbor individuals and organizations involved in terrorist activities against Iran.”

It pointed to cases of terrorists “who openly boast about their crimes” sheltered by European governments, arguing that such protection has facilitated anti-Iran terrorism.