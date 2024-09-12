Iran summons four European diplomats over claims of missile delivery to Russia

TEHRAN - The Iranian Foreign Ministry on Thursday separately summoned the heads of the British, French, German and Dutch embassies following accusations that Iran had delivered missiles to Russia and imposed new sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

Writing on X on Tuesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said, “Once again, US and E3 act on faulty intelligence and flawed logic.”

Araghchi added, “Iran has not delivered ballistic missiles to Russia. Period.”

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken claimed on Tuesday that Russia had received ballistic missiles from Iran and would likely use them in its war in Ukraine within weeks, Reuters reported.

The U.S., Britain, Germany and France also announced new sanctions on Iran, including measures against its national airline IranAir.

Iran said the statements on missile transfers to Russia were "false and misleading" and condemned the new sanctions, which also include the cancellation of bilateral air services agreements by the three European states.

After Blinken's statement, the Kremlin said the assertions were baseless.

"Following the continuation of non-constructive statements by some European parties aligned with the United States falsely claiming interference in the Ukraine conflict and imposing sanctions on the Islamic Republic, the embassy heads of Britain, France, the Netherlands and Germany have been summoned in Tehran," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Stating that such moves are intended to create a commotion against Iran, the ministry added, “The adoption such positions and moves are assessed in line with the West’s continued hostile policy against the Iranian people, which of course will be met with the proper response of the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

Iran's most senior diplomat in London was summoned by Britain's foreign ministry on Wednesday. Iran's ambassador to the Netherlands was summoned by the Dutch foreign ministry which called for "new, robust EU sanctions" against Tehran, Reuters said.