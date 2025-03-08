Muslim unity necessary to counter forced displacement of Palestinians by Israel: Iran FM

TEHRAN – The foreign ministers of Iran and Saudi Arabia have emphasized the urgent need for unity within the Muslim world to counter Israel’s efforts to forcibly displace Palestinians from the Gaza Strip.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met with his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, on the sidelines of an extraordinary session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Jeddah on Friday.

The two top diplomats reaffirmed the necessity for the Islamic world to remain focused on the Palestinian cause and resist attempts to erase Palestine through mass displacement.

During their talks, Araghchi and Faisal bin Farhan also assessed the progress of Iran-Saudi relations and expressed their nations' commitment to strengthening diplomatic, economic, and strategic ties in accordance with the vision of their respective leaders.

Araghchi had arrived in Jeddah a day earlier to participate in the high-stakes OIC meeting, which was convened to address Israel’s military actions in Gaza and its broader campaign against Palestinians.

A key topic of discussion was a recent proposal by former U.S. President Donald Trump, suggesting that Washington, potentially with U.S. military support, could take control of Gaza and transform it into a so-called "Riviera of West Asia." The proposal was widely condemned by Arab and Islamic nations but received backing from Israel.

Israel’s military campaign in Gaza, launched after Hamas-led resistance groups carried out a large-scale retaliatory operation against Israeli forces, has resulted in catastrophic civilian casualties. Despite its objectives of freeing captives and dismantling Hamas, the Tel Aviv regime has failed to achieve its goals. Instead, it was forced to enter a three-phase ceasefire agreement with Hamas, which began on January 19. However, Israel later disrupted the truce by refusing to proceed to the second phase of the agreement.

Iran, Turkey warn of Israeli exploitation of regional conflicts

On the sidelines of the OIC meeting, Araghchi also met with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan. The two officials addressed the broader challenges facing the Muslim world, particularly Israel’s ongoing aggression in Gaza and the occupation of the West Bank.

Araghchi expressed deep concern over the deteriorating security situation in Syria, where militant groups such as Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) have gained control. He warned that instability in Syria would only serve Israeli interests and provide a breeding ground for terrorist organizations.



Fidan echoed these concerns and reaffirmed Turkey’s commitment to supporting Palestinian rights, emphasizing the collective responsibility of Islamic nations to resist Israeli expansionism.

Iran strengthens regional alliances on Palestine issue

In addition to Saudi and Turkish officials, Araghchi held separate meetings with foreign ministers from Tunisia, Egypt, and Oman, discussing regional developments and the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

During his meeting with Tunisian Foreign Minister Mohamed Ali Nafti, both sides underscored their shared stance in advocating for Palestinian self-determination and denouncing Israel’s apartheid policies. They called for collective action among Islamic nations to prevent further displacement of Palestinians and to hold Israel accountable for its war crimes.

Similarly, in discussions with Oman’s Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Al Busaidi, both diplomats highlighted the strong ties between Tehran and Muscat. Busaidi reiterated Oman’s commitment to the Palestinian cause and emphasized the need for regional cooperation to support Palestinian sovereignty. Araghchi affirmed Iran’s willingness to expand its partnership with Oman across various sectors.

In his talks with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, the Iranian diplomat rejected any initiative that involves the forced removal of Palestinians from Gaza, denouncing it as an act of ethnic cleansing. Both ministers stressed the need for continued solidarity within the Muslim world and the broader international community to support the Palestinian people and aid in Gaza’s reconstruction.