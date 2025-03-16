Tehran, Muscat push for peaceful solutions in region

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met with his Omani counterpart, Seyed Badr Al-Busaidi, in Muscat on Sunday, as the two nations reaffirmed their commitment to diplomatic engagement and regional stability.

Araghchi, leading a high-level delegation, traveled to Oman for discussions on pressing geopolitical issues and ways to enhance Iran-Oman bilateral relations.

During their meeting, the foreign ministers exchanged views on key regional developments, with a particular emphasis on the conflict in Yemen. The discussions covered the latest U.S. military strikes in the country, which Iran has strongly condemned. Both officials underscored the importance of diplomatic efforts in resolving the crisis, advocating for dialogue over military escalation.

In addition to regional security concerns, Araghchi and Al-Busaidi reviewed the current state of Iran-Oman relations, exploring avenues to expand cooperation in various sectors, including trade and energy. Oman has long served as a crucial diplomatic partner for Iran, often acting as a mediator in regional conflicts.

Following the meeting, Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr Al-Busaidi took to social media, stating, "Today in Muscat, I had a productive discussion with Iran’s Foreign Minister, Mr. Araghchi. We held fruitful consultations on bilateral matters as well as regional developments."

Al-Busaidi further reiterated Oman’s dedication to supporting dialogue and diplomatic efforts aimed at bringing peace, stability, and prosperity to the region.

Omani media also highlighted the key issues discussed in the meeting, reporting that the two ministers explored ways to strengthen bilateral ties and expand cooperation across all sectors. According to Oman’s state news agency, the discussions extended beyond regional developments to include broader global affairs.

Both sides emphasized the critical role of diplomacy in resolving conflicts and reducing tensions. They stressed the need for creating conditions conducive to diplomatic solutions and peaceful negotiations as the preferred path to addressing ongoing regional challenges.