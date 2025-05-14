Iran, Japan reaffirm longstanding ties in high-level diplomatic meeting in Tehran

TEHRAN – In a high-profile diplomatic engagement aimed at reinforcing bilateral relations, Japan’s Senior Deputy Foreign Minister Hiroyuki Namazu met with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Tehran on Tuesday morning.

Namazu, who is leading the Japanese delegation to the talks, described his discussions with Iranian officials as productive and constructive. He voiced satisfaction over the ongoing diplomatic dialogue and underscored the deep-rooted and friendly relations that have historically existed between the two nations. Highlighting the value of sustained diplomatic engagement, the Japanese official stressed the importance of continued dialogue to further advance bilateral cooperation and to exchange perspectives on pressing regional and global developments.

Foreign Minister Araghchi, for his part, welcomed Namazu and praised the historical depth of Iran-Japan relations. He emphasized the close cultural and diplomatic bonds shared by the Iranian and Japanese peoples, noting that this longstanding goodwill should be harnessed more effectively to broaden cooperation across various sectors, with particular focus on economic and trade partnerships.

Araghchi also expressed Iran’s readiness to deepen strategic dialogue with Japan on key regional and international issues, adding that enhanced coordination between the two countries could contribute positively to peace and stability in Asia and the broader international community.

Bilateral relations between the countries were further underscored in 2019 when former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe made a historic visit to Tehran.

The visit, the first by a sitting Japanese premier in nearly 40 years, was part of efforts to mediate resolution of standing issues in the West Asia region.