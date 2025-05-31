Tehran, Seoul deepen strategic engagement during high-level consultations

TEHRAN – Senior diplomats from Iran and South Korea concluded the seventh round of political consultations in Seoul on Friday, highlighting mutual commitment to expand bilateral cooperation across strategic sectors.

Assistant to Iran's Foreign Minister and Director-General of Asia-Pacific Affairs Ali-Asghar Mohammadi led the Islamic Republic's delegation, while South Korea's Director-General for African and Middle Eastern [West Asian] Affairs Chang Kwang-Yeon headed the host delegation.

The comprehensive dialogue featured substantive exchanges on enhancing political coordination, economic collaboration, cultural exchanges, and scientific-educational partnerships. Both delegations also addressed regional developments and coordination within international forums.

"The continuation of political consultations at senior levels remains essential," read a statement from the Iranian foreign ministry, emphasizing the need to "vigorously implement existing agreements to energize bilateral relations."

Mohammadi's diplomatic engagements extended beyond formal talks, including separate meetings with South Korean Vice Foreign Minister Jang Byeong-wan.

The Iranian envoy further exchanged perspectives with prominent Korean policy experts on evolving regional dynamics.

Tehran and Seoul have enjoyed a robust, six-decade partnership underpinned by complementary economic interests and mutual regional significance, with diplomatic ties dating back to October 1962.

This enduring relationship has evolved through key milestones—from the inaugural economic and technical commission in 1975 to high-level visits—underscoring both nations’ commitment to transforming historical ties into a forward-looking alliance.

South Korea’s expertise in technology and manufacturing dovetails with Iran’s strategic energy resources and domestic manufacturing capabilities, fostering increased trade, investment, and cultural exchange.