Tehran hosts 5th round of Iran-Italy political consultations to boost cooperation

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi emphasized the Islamic Republic’s readiness to "develop and expand relations with European countries, particularly Italy, based on mutual respect and common interests" during high-level talks in Tehran on Sunday.

The statement came during a meeting with Riccardo Guariglia, Secretary General of the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, who visited Iran to co-chair the fifth round of bilateral political consultations.

Araghchi underscored the "long-standing and friendly relations" between Tehran and Rome across political, economic, and cultural spheres, highlighting the strategic importance of sustained diplomatic engagement.

Guariglia reciprocated, conveying greetings from Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani and affirming Italy’s commitment to "deepen ties based on shared interests."

Araghchi stressed that regular political dialogues "play an important and effective role in fostering better understanding of both sides’ positions," adding that such efforts contribute to "regional and global stability". Guariglia described the discussions as "fruitful and constructive," signaling alignment on mutual priorities.

Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs, Majid Takht-Ravanchi, met with Guariglia ahead of Araghchi’s meeting with the Italian official, discussing bilateral cooperation in trade, culture, consular affairs, and regional stability.

Both sides detailed their positions on international issues, including ongoing indirect nuclear negotiations between Iran and the United States.

The meeting reaffirmed a historically resilient partnership. Italy has been Iran’s largest European Union trading partner for years, with pre-sanction commerce exceeding €7 billion annually.

Recent diplomatic milestones include Rome hosting pivotal rounds of indirect Iran-U.S. nuclear talks—a role facilitated by Italy’s balanced diplomatic channels.

Cultural ties, anchored in a 1958 cooperation treaty, continue to thrive. Tourism collaborations are expanding, with plans for Iran’s enhanced participation in Italy’s TTG tourism expo to showcase its cultural heritage to Italian travelers.

The talks concluded with both delegations agreeing to accelerate follow-ups on key economic and consular initiatives.