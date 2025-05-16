Tehran stresses commitment to dialogue as amid talks with E3 in Istanbul

TEHRAN – Senior Iranian and European diplomats held a round of political consultations on Friday in Istanbul, reviving nuclear diplomacy at a sensitive moment in the region’s geopolitical landscape.

The discussions took place at Iran’s Consulate General and focused on the future of the 2015 nuclear agreement, the status of indirect Iran-U.S. negotiations, and efforts to avert further escalation.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi, who led Tehran’s delegation, confirmed that talks with representatives from the United Kingdom, France, and Germany—collectively known as the E3—centered on the latest developments in sanctions-lifting negotiations.

“We exchanged views and discussed the current state of nuclear and sanctions-related talks,” Gharibabadi said following the meeting. “Both Iran and the E3 are committed to preserving diplomacy and continuing dialogue. We will reconvene as needed to keep the channels open.”

The meeting marked the first formal engagement between Iran and the E3 since a planned summit in Rome was called off earlier this month due to delays in U.S.-Iran indirect negotiations. Friday’s discussions were also attended by EU Deputy Secretary-General for Political Affairs Olof Skoog, as well as Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi.

Tehran continues to express concern that the European parties to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) might activate the “snapback mechanism,” which would automatically reinstate United Nations sanctions lifted under the deal. Iranian officials warn such a move could irreversibly damage the agreement and eliminate Europe’s role in future negotiations.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, writing in an op-ed for the French publication Le Point, described the Istanbul talks as “a fragile but promising beginning.” He cautioned, however, that “time is running out,” adding: “The decisions we make now will shape Iran-Europe relations in ways that go far beyond this agreement. Iran is prepared to move forward—we hope Europe is, too.”

Speaking earlier this week, Araghchi reiterated that any misuse of the snapback clause would be viewed by Tehran as a hostile and irreversible breach of trust.

Iran has held four rounds of indirect nuclear negotiations with the current U.S. administration—mediated by Oman—with both sides calling the progress “constructive.” The Iranian team is led by Araghchi, while the American side is headed by regional envoy Steve Witkoff.

Tehran has made clear that any new agreement must include firm guarantees that the U.S. will lift all sanctions and not unilaterally withdraw from the deal again, as it did in 2018 under the Trump administration.