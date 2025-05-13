Iran, UAE FMs discuss bilateral ties, regional security in Abu Dhabi meeting

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met with Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), during an official visit to Abu Dhabi on Monday.

The discussions focused on enhancing bilateral cooperation and addressing pressing regional challenges.

During the meeting, both sides reviewed the "latest developments in bilateral relations across various fields" and explored avenues to deepen collaboration.

A statement by Iran’s foreign ministry emphasized the two countries’ shared commitment to "strengthening security and stability in the region through increased coordination," underscoring the strategic importance of Tehran-Abu Dhabi ties.

Araghchi strongly condemned the Israeli regime’s ongoing atrocities in Palestine and neighboring states, stating, "The regime’s genocidal campaign in Gaza and the West Bank, along with its terrorist aggressions against Lebanon, Syria, and Yemen, demands urgent and serious action by Islamic and regional nations to counter this expansionist lawlessness."

He reiterated Iran’s call for unified regional efforts to confront Israel’s "persistent violations of international norms."

The talks also touched on the status of indirect negotiations between Iran and the United States, with Araghchi briefing his Emirati counterpart on recent developments. While specifics were not disclosed, both sides stressed dialogue as a pathway to resolving disputes.

The meeting reflects deepening diplomatic engagement between Tehran and Abu Dhabi, building on multiple high-level exchanges in recent years.

Since 2023, the two nations have intensified efforts to bolster economic partnerships and regional dialogue, with reciprocal visits by trade delegations and security officials.

