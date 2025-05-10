Foreign ministers of Iran, Saudi Arabia review bilateral relations in Jeddah meeting

TEHRAN - Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Jeddah on Saturday at the head of a high-level diplomatic delegation, marking a new chapter in the ongoing rapprochement between Tehran and Riyadh.

During his visit, Araghchi met with his Saudi counterpart, Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan, for talks focused on bilateral relations, regional dynamics, and broader international developments.

The meeting, held in the Saudi port city of Jeddah, comes as both countries continue to build on the momentum of restored diplomatic ties. According to official sources, the two foreign ministers reviewed the current state of Iran Saudi relations and reaffirmed their shared commitment to advancing the vision set by their respective leaders for broadening cooperation across political, economic, and cultural fields.

Araghchi emphasized the critical need for unity within the Islamic world in facing shared threats and challenges particularly in relation to the situation in occupied Palestine. He called on Muslim countries to act decisively to stop Israeli campaign of genocide and to counter efforts aimed at the colonial erasure of Palestine.

In addition to regional concerns, Araghchi used the meeting as an opportunity to brief his Saudi counterpart on the status of ongoing indirect negotiations between Iran and the United States. These talks, mediated by Oman, are aimed at reaching a mutual understanding over Iran s nuclear program and the lifting of sanctions on Tehran.

Speaking in an interview ahead of his trip, Araghchi said the visit to Saudi Arabia formed part of broader consultations between Iran and regional actors concerning both regional security and the Iran-U.S. dialogue. He stressed that Iran has maintained consistent communication with its neighbors since the talks began in April to ensure transparency and regional alignment.

The sustainability of any potential agreement depends largely on the regional countries considerations regarding the nuclear issue and their shared interests with the Islamic Republic, Araghchi stated.

Iran and the United States have thus far conducted three rounds of indirect negotiations in Muscat and Rome on April 12, 19, and 26. Both sides have described the talks as constructive and progressing, though a fourth round scheduled for May 3 in Muscat was postponed due to what was reported as logistical and technical reasons.

On Tuesday, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said that Iran remains committed to diplomacy as a tool to achieve its lawful and legitimate national interests, especially the lifting of unlawful economic sanctions that have targeted the human rights and welfare of every single Iranian.

Following his visit to Saudi Arabia, the Iranian foreign minister travelled to Doha on Saturday afternoon to participate in the Iran Arab World Dialogue Summit, where further discussions on regional cooperation and diplomacy are expected to take place.