Iran calls on OIC to hold emergency meeting on US-Israeli plan to displace Gazans

TEHRAN - Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi late on Saturday called on the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to hold an emergency meeting to discuss the disgraceful U.S.-Israeli plan to forcibly displace Palestinians from the Gaza Strip.

Islamic countries now have a responsibility to defend the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, especially their right to self-determination, Araghchi told OIC Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha in a phone call.

“The plan to forcibly displace Palestinians from Gaza is not only a major crime and tantamount to genocide, but will also have dangerous implications for regional and global stability and peace,” Araghchi added.

The Iranian foreign minister emphasized the need for a coordinated and unified stance from the Muslim world to thwart this “nefarious scheme”.

The minister said Islamic countries have a crucial responsibility to support the legitimate and fundamental rights of the oppressed Palestinian people, particularly their right to self-determination and a secure life in their homeland.

For his part, OIC chief Taha welcomed Iran's proposal for holding an extraordinary meeting of OIC foreign ministers for the purpose, saying he would consult with member states regarding the matter.