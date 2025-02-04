Turkey concerned about resumption of Israeli ‘genocide’

The Turkish foreign minister has expressed concern about potential actions that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his cabinet could take after Israeli captives are released from the Gaza Strip.

Speaking at a news conference alongside his Egyptian counterpart, Badr Abdelatty, in Ankara, Hakan Fidan said he had a meeting in Doha on Sunday with the members of the political bureau of Hamas.

“The Hamas side has no hesitation in fulfilling the terms of the ceasefire agreement. However, there are questions around the world about how the Netanyahu government will behave after the release of Israeli prisoners,” Fidan said, according to Anadolu Agency.

The diplomat also urged the international community to take a unified stance in preventing Netanyahu from restarting “genocide” in Gaza for political gain and expressed Turkey’s rejection of Donald Trump’s suggestion to “clean out” Palestinians from Gaza.