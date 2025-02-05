Trump’s Gaza plans prompt international outcry 

TEHRAN - As U.S. President Donald Trump intensifies threats to remove Palestinians from Gaza, global reactions to his controversial plans continue to increase.

Both U.S. allies and adversaries seem to agree that Trump's proposal violates international law.

Here are some of the key reactions to these plans:

Palestine

The Hamas movement strongly condemned Trump’s statements about the U.S. occupying the Gaza Strip and displacing its inhabitants, rejecting the remarks entirely.

Hamas emphasized that these statements are hostile toward the Palestinian people and their cause, will not contribute to regional stability, and will only exacerbate tensions.

The movement added, "We affirm that neither we nor our resilient Palestinian people and its active forces will allow any country in the world to occupy our land or impose guardianship on our great Palestinian nation, which has sacrificed rivers of blood to liberate its land and establish our Palestinian state with al-Quds (Jerusalem) as its capital."

Hamas called on the U.S. administration and President Trump to retract these irresponsible statements that contradict international law and the natural rights of the Palestinian people to their land.

The movement also urged the Arab League, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and the United Nations to convene urgently to address these dangerous statements and take a firm and historic stance that preserves the Palestinian people’s national rights, their right to self-determination, and the establishment of their state with Jerusalem as its capital.

Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri described Trump’s remarks as "ridiculous and absurd".

"Any ideas of this kind are capable of igniting the region," he added.

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement asserted that "Trump’s statements prove, without a doubt, that his administration is leading the war of extermination, displacement, and expanding occupation."

Saudi Arabia

The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed the Kingdom’s firm and unwavering stance on the establishment of a Palestinian state.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the ministry emphasized, "The Crown Prince confirms the Kingdom’s position clearly and in a way that leaves no room for interpretation under any circumstances."

The statement added that Saudi Arabia "strongly rejects any attempts to displace Palestinians from their land" and "firmly opposes violations of Palestinian rights through settlement activities, annexation, or displacement."

The ministry called on the international community to "relieve the severe humanitarian suffering of the Palestinian people, who will remain steadfast on their land."

The statement reiterated Saudi Arabia’s fixed position: "There is no room for negotiation or bargaining. Peace cannot be achieved without Palestinians obtaining their rights."

Egypt

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry emphasized the importance of proceeding with early recovery projects and ensuring rapid humanitarian aid access without removing Palestinians from Gaza.

Jordan

Jordan condemned the plan, reiterating its support for the Palestinian cause. The Jordanian Foreign Ministry stated, "We completely reject the idea of relocating Palestinians. The only solution is a two-state solution where the Palestinian people enjoy their legitimate rights."

On Saturday, Arab nations Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, the Palestinian Authority, and the Arab League released a joint statement rejecting any plans to move Palestinians out of their territories in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

The Arab statement warned that such plans “threaten the region’s stability, risk expanding the conflict, and undermine prospects for peace and coexistence among its peoples.”

Turkey

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan also rejected Trump’s statements.

He told Turkey’s Anadolu Agency that Trump’s remarks on U.S. control over Gaza are "unacceptable," warning that any plans to exclude Palestinians "will lead to more conflict."

Spain

José Manuel Albares Bueno, the Spanish Foreign Minister, stated, "Gaza is Palestinian land and must remain for its people," rejecting Trump’s proposal to resettle Palestinians elsewhere and control Gaza to create the "Riviera of the Middle East."

France

The French Foreign Ministry said Gaza’s future must not be under a third-party state’s control but as part of a future state under Palestinian Authority supervision. It added a forcible displacement of Gaza’s residents would be a serious violation of international law.

Russia

The Kremlin stated that a Middle East settlement can only be achieved based on a two-state solution.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov described Trump’s remarks on displacing Palestinians from Gaza as part of the "Western policy of cancellation."

Scotland

Scottish First Minister John Swinney condemned Trump’s plan, saying it would be tantamount to an ethnic cleansing in Gaza, calling it "unacceptable and dangerous”.

In a post on social media, Swinney wrote: "After months of collective punishment and the death of over 40,000 in Gaza, any suggestion Palestinians should be removed from their home is unacceptable and dangerous. There must be no ethnic cleansing."

China

The Chinese Foreign Ministry opposed the forced displacement of Gaza’s residents in response to Trump’s comments.

"China has always believed that Palestinians governing Palestine is the basic principle of post-conflict governance," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said.

Australia

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Wednesday the government supported a two-state solution in the Middle East.

"Australia's position is the same as it was this morning, as it was last year," Albanese told a news conference.

Germany

Chancellor Olaf Scholz stated, "Any resettlement plans, the idea that the citizens of Gaza will be expelled from there to Egypt or Jordan, is unacceptable."

United Nations

The UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese condemned the proposal as "absurd," stating, "This suggestion violates international law and the human rights of the Palestinian people."

Human rights groups

Human rights organizations have strongly criticized Trump's proposal, citing concerns about international law, the rights of the Palestinian people, and the potential for further destabilization in the region.

Here are some notable reactions:

Human Rights Watch (HRW)

HRW condemned the proposal, stating that it is a violation of international law, particularly the principle of non-refoulement, which prohibits the forced displacement of populations. HRW stated, "Any plan that forces people from their homes is a violation of human rights and should be unequivocally rejected."

Amnesty International

Amnesty International decried the idea as "a blatant violation of international human rights law." Amnesty's Middle East and North Africa researcher, Heba Morayef, commented, "This proposal is an attempt to erase the rights of Palestinians and dispossess them from their land. It’s an affront to their dignity and humanity."

Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor

The Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor said, "This organization stated that facilitating such plans would violate the Palestinian people's inalienable right to stay in their homeland and would constitute "crimes against humanity and war crimes."

UNHCR

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) also strongly opposed the idea, with its spokesperson saying that forced displacement of any population "is a direct violation of international humanitarian law." The UN has repeatedly emphasized the need for a negotiated solution that respects the rights of Palestinians to return to their homes.

International Federation for Human Rights

The International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH) described the proposal as an "illegal and dangerous move." FIDH urged the international community to reject any efforts to forcibly remove Palestinians from Gaza and called for accountability for any violations of human rights.

