Two-state solution is ‘unachievable promise’ for Gaza, FM says in Vatican

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has firmly dismissed the so-called “two-state solution” as a viable path to peace in Palestine, arguing that the decades-old proposal has done little more than exacerbate the suffering of the Palestinian people.

His comments came during high-level discussions held Friday in Vatican City with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican’s Secretary of State, and Bishop Paul Gallagher, the Vatican’s Foreign Minister.

Araghchi, on an official visit to Rome to take part in the fifth round of indirect negotiations between Iran and the United States, used the opportunity to outline Tehran’s position on the Palestinian crisis. He condemned the two-state framework as an “unachievable promise” that has consistently failed to deliver justice or sovereignty for Palestinians, and instead, has only facilitated further violations of their rights.

“Over the years, this so-called solution has merely provided cover for the ongoing oppression of the Palestinian people. Meanwhile, the Israeli regime continues its colonial push to erase Palestine entirely,” Araghchi stated.

In contrast, the Iranian foreign minister highlighted the Islamic Republic’s alternative proposal — one rooted in a single, democratic state across all of historical Palestine. This plan, he said, envisions a referendum in which all original inhabitants of the land, including Muslims, Jews, and Christians, could participate freely in determining the future of their country. Araghchi noted that this proposal is based on the vision put forward by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

Touching on the dire humanitarian situation in the Palestinian territories, Araghchi offered a grim assessment, particularly of the Gaza Strip, which has endured months of intense Israeli military assault and near-total blockade since October 2023. He described the ongoing Israeli actions in Gaza as genocidal in nature and called on the global community to urgently intervene.

“The international community has both a legal and moral duty to act. All governments and individuals of conscience must condemn the crimes being committed in Gaza and take immediate steps to stop this catastrophe,” he urged, stressing the urgent need for humanitarian assistance to be delivered to the besieged coastal enclave.

In his meeting with Vatican officials, Araghchi also addressed Iran’s nuclear energy policy, reiterating that the Islamic Republic remains committed to the peaceful use of nuclear technology. He emphasized Iran’s right, under international law, to develop nuclear energy for civilian and developmental purposes, and briefed the Vatican on Tehran’s stance in ongoing diplomatic engagements.

The discussions further explored avenues for expanding bilateral relations between Iran and the Vatican. Both sides expressed mutual interest in strengthening interfaith dialogue and promoting peaceful coexistence among followers of different religions. Araghchi underscored the significance of such dialogues in fostering global understanding and harmony.

The meeting concluded with expressions of condolences for the passing of Pope Francis and congratulations on the election of Pope Leo XIV, marking a moment of solemn reflection and shared goodwill amid discussions of deeply consequential international issues.