Holy words: Pope’s plea for peace in Gaza was source of Israeli fury

TEHRAN - Pope Francis was a key leader of the Catholic Church and the first pope from outside Europe in almost 1,300 years. He died on the morning of April 21, 2025. During his time as pope, he was clear and caring about global issues, especially the Israeli war in Gaza.

The pope often demanded a stop to the violence in Gaza. He wanted justice for victims and aid for Palestinians affected by the war. His strong words against the conflict included calls for ceasefires and investigations into war crimes. This upset some Israeli officials, making the relationship between the Vatican and Israel highly tense.

With his passing, the world has lost a highly influential religious leader and a strong advocate for peace and human rights in one of the most difficult and long-lasting conflicts.

Pope Francis’ views on Gaza and Israel



During the conflict that got highly worse in October 2023, Pope Francis repeatedly criticized the violence and the terrible situation in Gaza. He made it clear that the situation was not just war but terrorism. On November 22, 2023, he said, “This is not war. This is terrorism.” He highlighted how civilians, especially children, were suffering too much and urged an end to the fighting and for humanitarian help to reach the people in Gaza.

In a significant statement in November 2024, Pope Francis asked the international community to investigate whether Israel’s military actions in Gaza could be considered genocide. He stated, “According to some experts, what is happening in Gaza has the characteristics of a genocide. It should be carefully investigated.”

This was a strong and rare challenge to Israel’s behavior in the conflict. The pope also condemned the bombing of civilian places like hospitals and schools, which led to many civilian deaths. On December 26, 2024, he lamented, “Yesterday, children were bombed. This is cruelty, not war,” underscoring the moral dimension of his critique.

In his Easter 2025 message, he appealed to “the warring parties: call a ceasefire, release the hostages and come to the aid of a starving people that aspires to a future of peace.” In addition, he was dismayed at the growing level of antisemitism throughout the globe, thereby showing his balanced perspective on the conflict.

The role and plight of Palestinian Christians

Pope Francis has shown great care for Palestinian Christians, who are a small group caught in the middle of the conflict. He called Gaza’s Holy Family Parish every night after Israel started its relentless and barbaric war on Gaza following the October 7 attack on southern Israel by Hamas.

The Israeli attacks on Gaza and the West Bank have greatly affected Palestinian Christian communities. Leaders are concerned they might vanish entirely if the situation doesn't improve. Easter in 2025, a time usually full of happiness, was instead marked by sadness and fear. This shows the difficult times Christians are experiencing due to the pressure from the Israeli military.

Israel’s reaction: Outrage and diplomatic tensions

Israel quickly and strongly reacted to Pope Francis' comments, showing much frustration and anger. They accused the Pope of ignoring the security challenges Israel faces, especially regarding Hamas.

Israeli officials claimed Hamas was using people as human shields and taking hostages. The Israeli Foreign Ministry called the Pope’s remarks "double standards" and said he unfairly targeted Israel.

After the Pope criticized the killing of Palestinian children, Israel called in the Vatican’s ambassador in Jerusalem to express unhappiness with the Pope’s words. The Pope’s moral authority challenged Israel’s military and political position.

Pope Francis took a firm stand on the Gaza conflict, showing real worry about human rights and fairness. He spoke out against what he saw as extreme violence and hardship that Palestinians were going through. His choice to use words like "terrorism" and "genocide" when talking about Israel's actions was a big deal for a current pope, proving he wasn't scared to call out powerful nations on ethical issues.

He also spoke out for Palestinian Christians, which added another layer to his message. It highlighted how important it is to protect minority groups in the Holy Land and to recognize the different cultures and faiths in that region. This approach stood out against the often-divided political discussions about the conflict.

Israel's angry reaction to the Pope's remarks revealed its sensitivity to criticism from prominent individuals.

Pope Francis left behind a complicated legacy. His words inspired many Palestinians and human rights supporters.

