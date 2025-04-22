Criticism and celebration in Israel after death of Pope Francis

The Vatican's announcement of Pope Francis' death on Monday morning was met with a mix of celebration and criticism in Israel, where politicians, pundits, and social media users focused on the pontiff's condemnation of Israel amid its war on the Gaza Strip, Middle East Eye reported on Monday.

The pope, aged 88, passed away after denouncing the "deplorable humanitarian situation" caused by Israel's onslaught on Gaza and expressing his "closeness to the sufferings… of all the Israeli people and the Palestinian people" in his final address on Easter Sunday.

"I appeal to the warring parties: call a ceasefire, release the hostages, and come to the aid of a starving people that aspires to a future of peace," he said.

Rafi Schutz, Israel's former ambassador to the Vatican, wrote that he was "the pope who brought the world closer to him and disappointed Israel".

The pope's position on Israel after the start of the war deserved "harsh criticism", Schutz continued, adding that it marked a "significant blow" to Israeli-Vatican relations.

The right-wing newspaper Israel Hayom said the pontiff will be remembered in Israel "mainly for his harsh statements against the war in Gaza".

Similarly, the far-right Channel 14 called him Israel's "harshest critic".

Zvika Klein, the editor-in-chief of the Jerusalem Post, characterised Pope Francis' criticism of Israel and support for Palestinians under its assault as "unconditional support for Hamas".

"There was a certain optimism in the Jewish world when he was appointed," Klein said. "There was a very great disappointment here from the Israeli and Jewish sides [due to] harsh statements especially in recent months".

The pope had vocally and repeatedly criticised Israel's war on the Gaza Strip, particularly the killing of Palestinian children, drawing the ire of Israeli politicians.

He held near-nightly calls with Gaza's Christian community throughout the war, which they said were a source of solace and comfort.

In his book, Hope Never Disappoints: Pilgrims Toward a Better World, published in late 2024, he suggested that Israel's assault on the Gaza Strip could be characterised as a genocide, and called for an investigation into the "expert" allegations.

In December, Israel’s foreign ministry summoned the Vatican's top diplomat after comments by Pope Francis accusing Israel of "cruelty" in Gaza.

'Better off without him'

Many ordinary Israelis took to social media to express their satisfaction with the pope's death due to his stance on Israel's war.

Commenting under the Channel 14 article, one user called him a "scoundrel" and said, "It's good that he is dead".

"Thank God the Pope is dead," another agreed.

On Facebook, social media users categorised him as a "hater of Judaism".

Under Kan 11's post about the death of the pope, one user wrote: "I don't care about this psychotic old man, who hates Israel".

Under a Ynet report, another wrote: "Pope Francis will be remembered as the one who consistently backed modern antisemitism," adding that the world is "better off without him".

Another user said that the pope was "the father of impurity. Another pedophile," and added: "Thank god we got rid of him." Another user said: "Good news at last."

On the Walla news account, one user called him "a heretic who supported Nazi Hamas". And another asked: "Why do you announce on the Jewish media on an Israel-hater who died?"

Another user wrote that "after his hateful statements against Israel, he is lucky that he lived a few more months and did not die immediately," referring to the pope's deteriorating health in recent months.

Some people in Israel also mourned the death of the pope.

President Isaac Herzog wrote on X that he sent his "deepest condolences to the Christian world and especially the Christian communities in Israel - the Holy Land - on the loss of their great spiritual father, His Holiness Pope Francis."

Herzog added: "I truly hope that his prayers for peace in the Middle East and for the safe return of the hostages will soon be answered. May his memory continue to inspire acts of kindness, unity, and hope."

While one user responded, "Don't speak in my name. The pope was an evil antisemite," there were also many Israelis who expressed outrage at these types of posts.

"How racist. Unbelievable," wrote one person. "You have no respect for either religion."