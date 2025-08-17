Iranian tennis player Yazdani runner-up in M15 Pirot

TEHRAN – Ali Yazdani of Iran finished in second place at the International Tennis Federation (ITF) M15 Pirot on Sunday.

He lost to Argentine Juan Estevez 2-0 in the final match.

Yazdani defeated Russian Andrei Chepelev 2-1, Italy’s Giannicola Misasi 2-1, Serbian Boris Butulija 2-1, and Nikola Lulić 2-1 en route to the final.

The ITF M15 Pirot is a prestigious men’s tennis tournament held in the charming town of Pirot, Serbia. This event is part of the ITF Men’s World Tennis Tour and features a main draw of 32 singles players and 16 doubles teams, showcasing emerging talent from around the globe.