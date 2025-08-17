ICCIMA head sees direct FATF talks as lifeline for business community

TEHRAN – The head of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) said the resumption of direct talks between Iran and the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) after six years offers a ray of hope for the country’s business community, stressing that economic diplomacy led by the private sector is the best path to navigate current challenges.

Addressing a meeting of the ICCIMA board on Sunday, Samad Hassanzadeh congratulated economic associations, federations, and syndicates on National Associations Day and urged them to play a stronger advisory role in policymaking and decision-making.

He said the 10th ICCIMA term is committed to supporting associations as vital platforms for expert input on specialized business issues.

He expressed hope that under President Masoud Pezeshkian, expert-driven approaches would gain greater weight in addressing economic challenges.

Hassanzadeh also announced that elections for the heads and deputies of ICCIMA’s 20 specialized commissions would be held on August 16–17.

He said the committees had proven effective over the past two years through expert sessions, conferences, agreements, and partnerships with government agencies, providing forums for stakeholders, specialists, and business leaders to share views.

He added that the committees, by reinforcing their role in economic decision-shaping, are preparing for elections with a spirit of professionalism and ethics, aiming to further strengthen their impact on ICCIMA’s mission.

Iran has been on the FATF blacklist since 2020, after failing to ratify key legislation aligning its financial system with global anti-money laundering and counterterrorism financing standards. The blacklisting has deepened restrictions on Iranian banks and complicated trade and investment flows, even with friendly countries.

Iranian business leaders have long argued that addressing FATF concerns could ease financial transactions and reduce costs for exporters and importers. However, some political factions inside Iran oppose closer engagement with the FATF, warning it could undermine the country’s independence in financial policy.

The prospect of renewed dialogue with the FATF is being viewed by the private sector as an opportunity to unlock long-stalled reforms. Observers say even incremental progress could help Iran access international banking channels and facilitate trade, especially at a time when sanctions have already strained the economy.

EF/MA