‘We remain fully committed to protecting, assisting people of Gaza’: ICRC assures IRCS

TEHRAN – In a letter to the head of the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS), Pirhossein Kolivand, the president of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Mirjana Spoljaric, has reaffirmed the organization’s unwavering commitment to doing its utmost to assist civilians in Gaza.

The statement is written in response to Kolivand's letters urging the ICRC to take prompt actions to stop the humanitarian crisis escalated by starvation in Gaza, and end the torture of civilians.

The letter reads as follows:

Thank you for your letters, dated 22 and 28 July, regarding the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza. After 21 months of hostilities, which began after the events of 7 October 2023, civilians continue to bear the brunt of the violence in Gaza, as well as in the West Bank. Since the start of the crisis, the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement has suffered the devastating loss of 31 Palestine Red Crescent Society colleagues, who died while courageously responding to humanitarian needs, and six International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) staff members.

This is a stark reminder of the gravity of the situation in Gaza, where no place is safe. This challenging security environment did not, however, discourage the dedicated local volunteers and mobile and resident staff from doing their utmost to provide much­ needed relief.

We, as the ICRC, building on our strong mandate and long-standing presence, remain fully committed to protecting and assisting the people of Gaza. The ICRC continues to remind parties to the conflict of their obligations under international humanitarian law through our bilateral and confidential dialogue. We continue to urgently appeal for the protection of civilians, humanitarian workers, medical personnel, and journalists.

For my own part, I have been working relentlessly and wholeheartedly on the humanitarian diplomatic front to ensure compliance with international humanitarian law, protect civilians, and enable urgently needed humanitarian assistance to flow – unimpeded and at scale – into Gaza. The Global Initiative to Galvanize Political Commitment to International Humanitarian Law is a key part of these efforts, as it is states that are accountable and expected to comply with the law.

Finally, I would like to take this opportunity to offer you and your staff of choice a thorough briefing on the humanitarian situation in Gaza and our overall response. The ICRC regional director for the Near and Middle East will provide the briefing, supported by our delegation in Iran.

IRCS urges swift action to end human crisis in Gaza

In letters dated July 22 and 28, Kolivand called on the ICRC, the World Health Organization (WHO), and other red crescent societies to utilize all their capacities to expand humanitarian diplomacy with responsible institutions to pave the way for humanitarian aid to the region.

Referring to the reports of the World Food Program (WFP) and United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), the official said that about a quarter of the Gaza population is facing famine, and thousands of women and children have died because of malnutrition.

Also, there have been reports of Zionist military forces targeting civilians waiting in line for food, the official added.

The letter highlighted Israeli actions as a clear example of war crimes and a clear violation of the principles of humanitarian law. The actions of the Israeli regime could fall under the definition of genocide in the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court and the 1948 Convention.

Addressing his counterparts in red crescent societies. His letter titled ‘Urgent Call to Action: Advocate for Immediate Governmental Intervention to Address the Humanitarian Catastrophe in Gaza’ called on red crescent societies to take immediate steps to advocate for the affected people in Gaza.

“On behalf of the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS), I am writing to draw your urgent attention to the devastating humanitarian catastrophe unfolding in Gaza,” the letter reads.

“According to recent reports and statements from the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), WHO, the UNRWA, and Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), the situation on the ground is dire and demands immediate and coordinated humanitarian intervention. The people of Gaza are enduring unimaginable suffering: widespread malnutrition, starvation, and a severe lack of access to food and clean water have left countless children and civilians in critical condition.

