Another group of Iranian inmates freed in US head home

Another batch of Iranian nationals freed from detention in the United States have left the Mesa Gateway Airport in the state of Arizona to return their homeland, said head of the Iranian Interests Section in Washington, D.C., Abolfazl Mehrabadi.

While seeing off the freed detainees on Sunday, the official told reporters around 50 other Iranians have been released from American jails and left the United States for Kuwait from where they are scheduled to return to Iran.

Prior to their departure, Mehrabadi held a meeting with the freed inmates and had a friendly chit-chat with them. He said the development follows strict immigration policies adopted by the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump.

The official further explained that there are two kinds of Iranian inmates in the United States.

“One group are Iranians who have illegally entered the U.S. soil and got arrested, and the other group includes Iranians who have lived in the U.S. over the past years, have permanent residence permits and have American spouses or U.S. nationality, but have, unfortunately, been apprehended by the U.S. immigration authority due to an offense they have committed. Some of them have been behind bars for around two years,” he said.

He added there are just a few illegal Iranian migrants in the United States.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the official underlined that seeking asylum is not an offense, adding Iranians who have done so have been reassured that they can return to Iran without any problems.

This comes as certain Western propaganda outlets have tried to create the impression that Iranian asylum-seekers will face problems if they return home.

The official noted the previous batch of Iranian inmates who recently returned home were also warmly welcomed by Iranian authorities upon arrival in Tehran.

In early 2025, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmail Baqaei strongly condemned the U.S. government’s inappropriate and degrading treatment of migrants, including Iranian nationals, describing the actions as a violation of international human rights norms.

Baqaei emphasized the importance of adhering to international norms regarding the treatment of migrants and described the harsh and inhumane treatment of Iranian nationals as unacceptable.

He stressed that the Iranian Foreign Ministry, in accordance with its legal duties, will spare no effort to protect the rights of Iranian citizens.

Baqaei also stated that Iran is the homeland of all Iranians, and that compatriots are free to return and move within their country without any restrictions. He said the foreign ministry is ready to facilitate this process and provide assistance to resolve any issues in this regard.

Back in October, the Iranian Foreign Ministry announced that the ground is prepared for Iranian asylum-seekers to return home, and that there are no legal restrictions for their return provided that they have not committed any offenses or crimes. “Asylum-seeking is not considered an offense,” said the ministry.