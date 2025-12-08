Tehran concert to support children with cancer 

TEHRAN- Mehrnava Music Ensemble is set to hold a concert at Andisheh Cultural Center in Tehran on Thursday as part of their latest artistic initiative.

The performance aims to showcase Iran’s regional music talents, with a special focus on preserving and promoting the diverse musical heritage of the country, Mehr reported.

Led by Alireza Salamat, percussionist and band leader, with vocals by Abbas Rasoulzadeh and Alireza Darvish, this event is organized in partnership with the Andisheh Cultural Center to support children battling cancer, the report added.

It also serves to honor Iran’s cultural legacy, revive traditional melodies, and introduce the vibrant musical colors of Iran to today’s generation.

The concert will feature a repertoire of both well-known and lesser-performed regional pieces, utilizing authentic instrumental arrangements rooted in local traditions.

The initiative seeks to highlight the rich diversity of Iranian folk music — with its varied rhythms, languages, narratives, and indigenous instruments — providing an ideal platform for transmitting this precious heritage and fostering public awareness.

Iran’s regional and folk music is a type of music transmitted through generations among the people of the country, often containing a variety of tunes. The variety of Iranian folk music has often been emphasized, reflecting the ethnic and regional diversities of the country.

Usually, Iranian folk musicians are taught their art by their families. There are different types of traditional musicians who specialize in folk music in Iran, some of whom ascribe to specific ethnic and regional groups.

