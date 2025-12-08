TEHRAN- During the 30th edition of Iran’s International Theater Festival for Children and Young Adults, which is currently underway in Hamedan, the performance titled "The Last Lullaby" took the audience on an emotional journey through the stories of children martyred in the 12-day war, featuring a collection of over 100 handcrafted puppets.

The play, written and directed by Hamed Torabi, was performed over three days—Saturday, Sunday, and Monday—with two shows each day. It was dedicated to honoring the memory of the innocent children who lost their lives during the war.

The 12-day war has caused great harm to many Iranian families. 47 children have lost their lives, including a two-month-old baby and students who were killed during the conflict.

"After the 12-day war, we decided to create a work that keeps alive the memory of the innocent children who lost their lives in these merciless attacks," the director of the play said.

"The 'Last Lullaby' is a collection of 100 entirely handcrafted puppets, gathered over the years from various regions of Iran and different countries worldwide,” he added.

“Each puppet embodies a unique identity, background, and cultural heritage, symbolizing one of the children martyred in this tragic war. As audiences enter the space, they walk among these puppets and gradually become immersed in the narrative and emotional depth of the performance—a space where the unfinished stories of war's children whisper through these figures," he explained.

Regarding the development process, Torabi said, "As the performance begins, the sound of explosions accompanies projected images on the cinema screen showing scenes from the 12-day war and related scenes of child victims. The climax occurs when a mother enters and sings the final lullaby for her martyred child."

According to the director, the creators aim to keep alive the memory of those children—potential festival attendees—whose absence from our lives is a loss to us all.

Early Friday morning, June 13, a series of terrorist attacks perpetrated by the Zionist regime targeted Tehran and several other Iranian cities. This assault involved missile and drone strikes aimed at key military installations, scientific centers, and civilian areas, resulting in casualties among military commanders, scientists, and innocent civilians alike.

In response to the savage Zionist attack, the Islamic Republic of Iran launched Operation True Promise 3 on Friday night, unleashing a barrage of missiles against the occupied territories, targeting military bases, infrastructure, and strategic sites. The operation aimed to weaken Israel's military capabilities and demonstrate Iran’s resolve in defending its sovereignty. The escalation led to a highly destructive phase of the conflict, with both sides engaging in intense exchanges of fire.

The Israeli attacks targeted areas within Iran that were not military installations, resulting in the tragic loss of innocent civilian lives including women and children. The incident has sparked outrage not only within Iran but also among international observers.

Throughout the twelve days of hostilities, the fighting caused widespread destruction. Reports indicated that at least one-third of Tel Aviv was heavily damaged or destroyed by Iranian strikes. Tehran and other Iranian cities also suffered significant damage, underscoring the severity of the conflict. Civilian casualties and infrastructure damage increased the humanitarian toll and heightened regional instability.

International reactions to the conflict were significant. U.S. President Donald Trump reportedly demanded the evacuation of Tehran and threatened to take lethal action against Iran's leadership, further complicating diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the situation. The international community closely watched the escalation, with many nations urging restraint and calling for peace talks to prevent further loss of life.

In the aftermath of the war, Iran has embarked on various initiatives to commemorate the conflict and honor those affected. Cultural and artistic events, including exhibitions, festivals, and literary gatherings, have been organized to remember the martyrs and celebrate Iran's resilience in the face of adversity. These efforts aim to foster national unity and reflect on the sacrifices made during the twelve days of intense fighting.

