Iran’s Border Guard chief in Pakistan for talks on border security

TEHRAN – Head of Iran’s Border Guard Command Brigadier General Ahmad Ali Goudarzi has arrived in Pakistan to hold talks on boosting border cooperation and maritime security issues and to participate in an international drill as an observer.

Heading a delegation from the Border Guard Command, the top general and his entourage were welcomed by officials of the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) upon arrival at the Jinnah International Airport.

The trip comes at the invitation of Director General of the PMSA, Rear Admiral Shahzad Iqbal.

The Iranian team will take part, as an observer, in the 13th series of three-day search and rescue exercise dubbed “Barracuda,” which is organized by the PMSA in the maritime domain and border security.

General Goudarzi will sit down with Pakistani officials, including Rear Admiral Iqbal, on the sidelines of the maneuvers.

The 13th Barracuda exercise attended by 19 countries kicks off on Tuesday within Pakistani territorial waters near the Karachi coastline and will run until Thursday.

General Goudarzi is scheduled to attend various parts of the drill, namely search and rescue exercises.

Iran and Pakistan have common security challenges along their common border, where terrorist and separatist groups are operating.

According to intelligence reports from both countries, the groups are supported by certain foreign elements such as the Israeli regime.

Iran and Pakistan enjoy close cooperation in other areas, too.

Recently, the two sides agreed to expand bilateral trade, develop new areas of cooperation, and strengthen regional and international dialog at the end of a new round of political consultations in Islamabad.

The meeting was co-chaired by Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs, Majid Takht-e Ravanchi, and Pakistan’s Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch.

The two sides reviewed a wide range of bilateral issues and assessed progress on decisions made during the previous round of consultations held in Tehran.

Senior diplomats from Iran and Pakistan also exchanged views on major regional and global developments and reaffirmed their commitment to continued cooperation in multilateral forums, including the United Nations, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and the Economic Cooperation Organization.

Pakistan’s foreign ministry said the consultations reflected the close and brotherly ties between the two neighbors, rooted in shared history, culture, and faith.