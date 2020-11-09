Tehran, Doha stress expansion of bilateral ties

TEHRAN – Iranian Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian met with Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on Monday in which the two sides discussed expansion of all-out ties, IRIB reported.

During the meeting, the officials emphasized the need to strengthen relations between the two countries and stated that necessary measures should be taken to implement the decisions and agreements made during the Emir of Qatar's visit to Tehran last year when he met with President Hassan Rouhani.

The two sides also stressed that regional cooperation can play a key role in the sustainable development, welfare, and security of the people of the two countries and that Iran and Qatar, as two friendly and neighboring countries, need to cooperate in order to expand relations and be a model for other countries.

It was decided in the meeting that based on the memorandum of understanding inked in the previous meeting of the two country’s Joint Economic Committee, Iran and Qatar would expand their cooperation in all areas mentioned in the said document.

The Emir of Qatar also instructed the country’s Minister of Commerce and Industry Ali bin Ahmed Al-Kuwari, who is the Qatari Chairman of the two countries’ Joint Economic Committee, to finalize the documents regarding the expansion of economic cooperation between the two countries and implement the necessary decisions.

In mid-April, Ardakanian, who is the Iranian chair of the two countries’ Economic committee, and Al Kuwari agreed on cooperation in energy and investment spheres between the two countries during a video conference.

The two sides also stressed that the meeting of the joint economic committee will be held as soon as the coronavirus pandemic ends and then seriously follow up the objectives of bilateral trade.

Meanwhile, they decided that until then both sides pursue the discussed issues through more video conferences.

In a joint press conference with Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Tehran in January, Rouhani said that Iran has stood and will stand beside Qatar in the future.

“At a juncture of time, certain regional countries imposed restrictions on Qatar, but Iran stood beside Qatar and will stand based on its duties as a neighbor,” Rouhani added.

He said that the two countries have a very good relationship in various areas of economy, science, and culture.

For his part, the Qatari emir said that Doha will never forget Tehran’s help in difficult days.

“We praise the Islamic Republic of Iran’s stance in recent years, especially when Qatar was under blockade,” the emir said.

Sheikh Tamim also called for the expansion of relations.

