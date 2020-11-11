Iran, Qatar to expand co-op in electricity, water sectors

TEHRAN – Iranian Energy Ministry and Qatar Electricity and Water Company (QEWC) are planning to expand cooperation in water and electricity sectors.

In a meeting between QEWC Head Essa Bin Hilal Al-Kuwari and Iranian Deputy Minister of Energy for International Affairs Mohammad Ali Farahnakian in Doha on Tuesday, the two sides stressed expansion of cooperation.

In this meeting, the two sides decided to pursue specialized discussions between the Qatari company and the relevant units of the Energy Ministry, so that both countries can achieve desired results.

Heading a delegation, the Iranian Energy Minister, who is also the chair of the two countries’ Joint Economic Committee, arrived in Doha on Monday to meet with Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and deliver Iranian President Hassan Rouhani’s message to him.

During the meeting with the Qatari emir, the officials emphasized the need to strengthen relations between the two countries and stated that necessary measures should be taken to implement the decisions and agreements made during the Emir of Qatar's visit to Tehran last year when he met with President Rouhani.

The two sides also stressed that regional cooperation can play a key role in the sustainable development, welfare, and security of the people of the two countries and that Iran and Qatar, as two friendly and neighboring countries, need to cooperate in order to expand relations and be a model for other countries.

It was decided in the meeting that based on the memorandum of understanding inked in the previous meeting of the two country’s Joint Economic Committee, Iran and Qatar would expand their cooperation in all areas mentioned in the said document.

The Emir of Qatar also instructed the country’s Minister of Commerce and Industry Ali bin Ahmed Al-Kuwari, who is the Qatari Chairman of the two countries’ Joint Economic Committee, to finalize the documents regarding the expansion of economic cooperation between the two countries and implement the necessary decisions.

