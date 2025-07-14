Netanyahu failed to win war, now trying to control U.S. policy on Iran: Araghchi

TEHRAN — Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu failed to achieve any of his objectives in the regime’s recent war against Iran, yet is now attempting to dictate U.S. policy on Iran’s missile and nuclear programs.

In a post on social media, Araghchi slammed Netanyahu’s demand that Iran cap its missile range at 480 kilometers, calling the suggestion “absurd” and refusing to take advice from what he described as “a war criminal.”

“It is laughable to expect Iran to accept limitations dictated by someone responsible for war crimes,” Araghchi wrote. “Netanyahu’s dream of dismantling over 40 years of peaceful nuclear advancement in Iran is delusional.”

Referring to the targeted assassinations of Iranian scientists, Araghchi stressed that “each of the twelve scientists martyred by Israeli-trained mercenaries trained more than a hundred skilled successors—who will prove their capabilities in due time.”

He further criticized Netanyahu’s post-war conduct, saying, “His arrogance knows no bounds. After failing to achieve any military objectives in Iran and resorting to calling in ‘Daddy’ when our precision missile strikes hit Israeli covert sites—sites he still refuses to acknowledge—he now seeks to dictate how the U.S. should handle talks with Iran.”

Iran has accused Israel of launching an unprovoked act of aggression on June 13, which resulted in the martyrdom of several senior military commanders, nuclear experts, and civilians.

More than a week later, the U.S. escalated the conflict by striking three Iranian nuclear facilities—an act that Tehran labeled a serious violation of the UN Charter, international law, and the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

In retaliation, Iranian forces launched strikes on key sites across the occupied territories, as well as the U.S. military’s al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar, the largest American installation in the region.

Araghchi said Iran’s retaliatory operation on June 24 succeeded in halting the unlawful aggression and reaffirmed the country’s strategic deterrence.