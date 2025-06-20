Araghchi addresses UN, says it's time to finally act against Israeli war crimes 

TEHRAN - In a powerful address at a special session of the Human Rights Council at the United Nations in Geneva Friday, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi condemned Israel for initiating an unprovoked and illegal war against Iran on June 13.

He described the Israeli attacks, which targeted residential buildings, military bases, and nuclear sites, as a blatant violation of international law and a direct assault on Iran's sovereignty.

Araghchi emphasized Iran's commitment to defending its territorial integrity and sovereignty, stating, "We are determined to defend our sovereignty and will defend our territorial integrity and sovereignty with all our might." He characterized Israel's actions as "unjust aggressive action" and accused the regime of distorting the situation to justify its military campaign.

The Foreign Minister highlighted that Israel's aggression represents a clear violation of the United Nations Charter and constitutes war crimes and crimes against humanity. "Any justification for this unjust war would mean complicity in that crime," he noted, calling on member states of the 1949 Geneva Conventions to uphold their responsibilities under international law.

Araghchi also pointed out the timing of the attacks, noting that they occurred amidst a diplomatic process aimed at resolving issues surrounding Iran's peaceful nuclear program. He described the assault as a "betrayal of diplomacy" and a significant blow to international legal frameworks.

"This is now a historic moment for human civilization," Araghchi declared. "The world, every government, every institution, and every mechanism must be awake and must act now — to stop the aggressor, end impunity, and prosecute those criminals who relentlessly commit crimes and atrocities in our region."

In closing, Araghchi reaffirmed his commitment to dialogue and diplomacy but underscored the necessity of defending Iran against external aggression.

Since getting attacked last Friday, Iran has pounded the occupied territories with at least 17 waves of missile and drone strikes. The country says it will continue to pummel Israeli military and economic bases until the regime has "learned its lesson."

Araghchi was set to hold negotiations with foreign ministers of Britain, Germany, and France after his UN address to discuss the dangerous escalation of tensions.