Iran calls for immediate action and diplomatic solutions against Israel at OIC meeting 

TEHRAN - Foreign ministers from member countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) convened in Istanbul to address the recent escalation of Israeli military actions against Iran.

The special session, attended by Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi alongside his counterparts and representatives from various member states, aims to coordinate a unified response to Israel’s violations of Iranian sovereignty.

The meeting was scheduled prior to recent events but was expedited following Israel’s aggressive strikes against Iran. Araghchi emphasized that Iran requested this emergency session, which was promptly approved. He expressed hope that the summit would produce a strong and unequivocal condemnation of Israel’s actions.

Upon arriving in Turkey for the talks, Araghchi stated, “The OIC foreign ministers’ summit was planned for this date; however, given recent developments involving Israel’s aggression against our country, we requested a special session on this matter.” He added that he intends to use the platform to hold side meetings with fellow foreign ministers, the Secretary-General of the OIC, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. “We aim to ensure that the voice of the oppressed is heard and that the legitimacy of Iran’s defense is recognized,” he said.

On the sidelines of the conference, Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi also met with Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan for discussions on regional tensions. Additionally, Qatar’s Foreign Minister and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani met with Araghchi to discuss Israel’s actions against Iran. Qatar’s official statement highlighted efforts made by Qatar and its partners to facilitate negotiations among all parties involved and stressed diplomacy as the key path toward de-escalation.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced Turkey's readiness to mediate in nuclear negotiations during a meeting with Araghchi. Erdogan stated that resuming diplomatic talks is essential for resolving nuclear disputes and urged direct dialogue between American and Iranian officials as soon as possible. “Resuming negotiations is the only way forward,” Erdogan emphasized, reaffirming Turkey's willingness to serve as a mediator.

Meanwhile, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein called for an immediate halt to Israel’s attacks on Iran during his meeting with Araghchi. Hussein underscored that “Israel’s aggression must be stopped immediately,” emphasizing protection for civilians and urging increased political efforts through international channels. He also stressed that returning swiftly to negotiations remains crucial for regional stability.

In related discussions, Araghchi met with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi. The two officials discussed regional security concerns, with Safadi warning against U.S. military intervention in conflicts involving Iran or Israel. Mehr News Agency quoted Araghchi telling Associated Press that “U.S. active intervention in a war with Israel would be very dangerous for everyone,” highlighting fears over potential escalation.

On June 13, 2025, the Israeli regime launched air and drone strikes against Iranian territory. The Israeli strikes began as Iran and the US were in the process of negotiating a new deal on Iran’s nuclear program and enrichment activities.

On June 21, the Iranian government spokesperson reported that Israeli attacks had killed at least 400 people, including dozens of women and children. The health ministry also stated 1,800 people have been injured.