TEHRAN – Members of Iran’s Jewish community gathered at the Abrishami Synagogue in Tehran on Thursday evening to voice their support for Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The event was held in solidarity with Iran’s recent military response to the Zionist regime, which was a firm and decisive retaliation for their unprovoked aggression starting on June 13.

Participants expressed unity with the nation’s leadership and armed forces, underscoring the shared commitment of Iranian religious minorities to the country’s sovereignty and national defense.

After 12 days, the Tel Aviv regime was forced to declare a unilateral ceasefire in a deal proposed by Washington to prevent further blows from Iranian missiles. Iran’s health ministry said on Monday that at least 44 women and 13 children have been killed during Israel’s military aggression against Iran.