IRGC says Fattah missiles shattered myth of Zionist regime’s air defense invincibility

TEHRAN - The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps has said in a statement that the 11th wave of the retaliatory strikes on Israel included the first generation of Fattah hypersonic missiles, which have “shattered the myth of invincibility of the Zionist regime’s air defense systems”.

IRGC Aerospace Force on Wednesday carried out one of the heaviest and most destructive missile attacks that Iran has launched against the Zionist regime in the past recent days in retaliation for the Israeli war of aggression on the Iranian people.

As the Iranian Armed Forces’ counterattacks against the Zionist regime continue, the IRGC launched a massive missile strike on the Israeli targets in the early hours of the day.

According to the statement, the powerful and maneuverable Fattah missiles have penetrated into the Israeli air defense shields and rattled the shelters of the cowards several times.

The IRGC said the latest wave of missile strikes proved that Iran has gained complete control over the skies of the occupied territories as the occupants have become totally defenseless in the face of Iran’s missile attacks.

The Iranian military forces have launched several rounds of retaliatory strikes against the Israeli targets since June 13 after the Zionist regime attacked Iran.

Israel’s unprovoked act of aggression and airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear, military and residential sites have resulted in the martyrdom of top military commanders, nuclear scientists and ordinary citizens, including more than 45 women and children until this report is made.

