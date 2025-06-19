IRGC launches fifteenth wave of Operation True Promise III

TEHRAN - The Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) launched of the fifteenth wave of Operation True Promise III on Thursday afternoon, marking a new phase in their ongoing military campaign.

This latest escalation involves coordinated missile and drone attacks targeting military sites and facilities associated with the military industry in Haifa and Tel Aviv in the occupied territories.

According to official sources, the latest phase of this operation included over 100 combat and martyrdom (suicide) drones focusing primarily on anti-missile defense systems in both cities. The IRGC emphasizes that these actions are part of a broader strategy to intensify missile strikes against military and industrial targets, aiming to exert maximum impact.

The situation remains tense as the Zionist regime continues to target Iranian cities, threatening the civilian lives in provinces across Iran.

The Health Ministry in Iran has reported that at least 224 people have lost their lives in the brutal strikes by the Zionist regime.