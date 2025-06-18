New type of Iranian missiles, previously undisclosed, reach occupied territories

TEHRAN – Iran has launched a barrage of missiles into the occupied territories as part of the latest phase of Operation True Promise III–this time sending missiles that sport a higher range and power in comparison to the ones that were used before in the course of last five days of conflict with Israel.

According to the informed sources, the range of these new missiles, that have been launched around 8 p.m. local time on Wednesday, have an approximate range of 6000 kilometres.

Iran's armed forces intensified their military operations against occupied Palestine, continuing Operation True Promise III with a series of missile strikes on June 17 and 18.

On Tuesday evening and into Wednesday morning, Iran launched three new waves of ballistic missiles targeting various locations across the occupied territories.

Reports indicate that these attacks caused widespread explosions from the northern to southern parts of occupied Palestine, with numerous videos and images circulating showing the aftermath, including incidents of self-damage involving Israeli missile defense systems.

The Iranian Armed Forces Chief of Staff issued a warning on Tuesday to Israeli settlers to evacuate Tel Aviv, Haifa, and other cities, saying that recent retaliatory operations against Israeli targets were meant as deterrent warnings, and that a more forceful and punitive military response is imminent.

“The punitive operation is coming,” he warned. “We seriously advise residents of the occupied territories—especially in Tel Aviv and Haifa—to evacuate for their own safety. Do not become pawns in Netanyahu’s beastly ambitions.”

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force launched one of its most powerful missiles strikes in recent days early Wednesday morning. This attack was part of Iran’s broader response to what it describes as unprovoked Israeli aggression against Iranian nuclear facilities, military sites, and civilian populations.

The extent of Iran’s strikes was so powerful that according to an analysis by The Washington Post, Israel’s missile defense capabilities are now nearing exhaustion, with estimates suggesting that the Zionist regime’s missile system could sustain operations for only another 10 to 20 days due to resource shortages.

Despite Israel’s usual tendency to downplay such attacks, it has acknowledged that approximately 94 individuals have been wounded in the recent Iranian strikes.

Since the onset of hostilities, Iran's military sources estimate that more than 440 missiles have been launched toward occupied Palestine.

Additionally, the IRIB reported that an Israeli Hermes 900 drone was shot down over the Isfahan air defense zone. In addition to this, an Israeli drone was downed near the city of Varamin, about 35 kilometers in southeast of Tehran, according to the Varamin governor announcement on Wednesday morning.

Also, Iran activated its air defense systems in multiple locations around Tehran during Wednesday afternoon. There were reports of explosions in eastern and northeastern neighborhoods of Tehran, where the population is wholly consisting of civilians. Notably, they attacked areas near the Peace Building and the headquarters of the Red Crescent Society—locations housing hospitals and welfare centers—further escalating tensions and risking civilian lives.

Zionist criminals in a brutal invasion of Najafabad, Isfahan, testified to the targeting of two personal passenger cars.

In this crime, a pregnant woman, only two weeks away from her child's birth, was martyred along with her husband on the Khomeini Shahr route to Najafabad on the fire of Zionist childhood regime.

The situation remains tense as Iran issued urgent evacuation warnings on Wednesday afternoon for residents in targeted areas within occupied Palestine. A specific alert has been issued for residents in Haifa, urging immediate evacuation of designated zones to ensure their safety amid ongoing hostilities.

It is worth noting that the IRGC reportedly used Fattah hypersonic missiles in the latest phase of its retaliatory operations against Israel. The extent of damages in the occupied territories testified to the might of these newly used weapons by Iran.



