Global outcry intensifies as Israel's aggression on Iran draws widespread condemnation

TEHRAN – In the early hours of Friday, the Israeli regime launched an unprovoked act of military aggression against the sovereign territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran, martyring revered commanders of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) and prominent nuclear scientists, alongside civilians.

The strikes targeted civilian nuclear facilities and residential areas, violating all international norms and threatening to ignite a regional conflagration.

Regional powers united against aggression

The regional response has been swift and unequivocal, with nations across West Asia and beyond condemning Israel's assault and expressing solidarity with Iran.

Pakistan strongly condemned the "unjustified Israeli attacks," describing them as "a brazen violation of Iran’s sovereignty."

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar stated on X that the attack "has shaken the foundations of international law as well as the conscience of humanity, and gravely undermines regional stability and international security."

He added, "The assault on Iran is a flagrant breach of international norms and a threat to regional peace. Pakistan expresses firm solidarity with Iran in these testing times."

Further reinforcing this stance, Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif urged Muslim nations to forge unity and confront Tel Aviv collectively, warning that failure to act would result in "devastating consequences for the entire Islamic world."

Speaking during a National Assembly session, Asif emphasized Pakistan's deep ties with Iran, calling it "our brother," and declared, "We stand with Iran in every trial. Their pain is our pain, their grief is our grief."

He called on the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to convene an emergency meeting and formulate a unified stance, criticizing Muslim countries maintaining relations with the regime, saying, "These relations must be severed. Israel’s hands are stained with the blood of Muslims. We must not be shaking that hand."

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, in a call with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi, expressed condolences for the martyred commanders, including General Martyr Bagheri, and assured that Azerbaijan would not permit its territory to be used for attacks against Iran.

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan branded the strikes a "clear provocation," saying that Netanyahu’s "massacre network" of setting the region ablaze.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry noted that Israel "does not want issues resolved diplomatically."

Saudi Arabia denounced the attacks as a "clear violation of international laws," urging the UN Security Council to "immediately halt this aggression."

Oman, a mediator in Iran-U.S. nuclear talks, condemned the escalation as "unacceptable behavior undermining regional stability," holding Tel Aviv responsible.

Qatar’s Prime Minister cited Israel’s "absurd actions" as threats to global security, while the UAE stressed resolving disputes through diplomacy and called for UN action.

Egypt warned of "unprecedented repercussions" for West Asia, and Iraq, whose airspace the regime used to attack Iran, demanded concrete UN action.

Grand Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Sistani of Iraq condemned the attacks and called for international pressure on the aggressor regime.

Afghanistan’s interim Taliban government declared the strikes a "clear violation of international law," fueling regional insecurity.

A wave of additional regional voices also joined the chorus of condemnation.

Lebanon’s government expressed deep concern, stating the strikes threaten West Asia’s stability and urging swift international action to prevent further escalation.

Indonesia, the world’s largest Muslim-majority nation, strongly condemned the attack, with its Foreign Ministry warning that it risks sparking a broader conflict and calling for all parties to exercise restraint.

China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian opposed the violation of Iran’s sovereignty, advocating for peace and de-escalation through dialogue.

The Arab League issued a sharp rebuke, labeling the strikes a clear violation of international law and calling for immediate intervention to halt escalation and avert the risk of regional war.

India’s foreign ministry, however, said in a statement that it 'enjoys close and friendly relations with both countries and stands ready to extend all possible support,' a remark that quietly sidesteps the ruthless aggression and blatant atrocities committed by the Israeli regime.

Resistance stands firm

The Resistance Front has reaffirmed its solidarity with Iran, viewing the attack as part of a broader aggression against the region.

Hezbollah condemned the "dangerous escalation" as a product of full U.S. sponsorship, declaring, "This enemy abides by no logic or laws, and it only knows the language of murder, fire, and destruction."

The Lebanese Resistance group affirmed full solidarity with Iran, warning that Israel’s aggression "undermined all efforts for regional stability."

Palestinian Resistance group Hamas echoed this stance, stating the attack "stems primarily from Iran’s support for the Palestinian people" and reaffirming that Israel "poses an existential threat to the entire region."

Abu Obeida, spokesman for Hamas's military wing Al-Qassam Brigades, warned, "The Zionist enemy is deluded if it believes these treacherous strikes can undermine the Resistance Front."

Yemen’s Ansarallah also weighed in, expressing unwavering support for Iran’s "legitimate right to defend itself."

A Yemeni spokesperson condemned the "brutal Israeli aggression" and voiced backing for Iran’s development of its nuclear program as a means of self-defense, further solidifying the Resistance Front’s unified stance against Israel’s actions.

Western complicity and double standards

Western reactions have been marked by complicity and double standards, with U.S. President Donald Trump exposing coordination by admitting he gave Iran a 60-day nuclear ultimatum before the attack, threatening further brutal strikes, and gloating on Truth Social, "Certain Iranian hardliners are all DEAD now," revealing enthusiasm for the death of Iranians.

This contradicts his campaign promises to end "forever wars" in West Asia, especially as Iran engaged in indirect nuclear talks with Washington for five rounds.

France’s Emmanuel Macron claimed concern for de-escalation but reaffirmed “Israel’s right to defend itself,” condemning Iran’s peaceful nuclear program.

Britain’s Keir Starmer offered hollow restraint appeals, refusing to deny prior knowledge, while Germany’s Friedrich Merz parroted “Israel’s defense rights” post-briefing by the regime’s PM Benjamin Netanyahu.

Additional Western statements reveal a similar pattern of double standards and selective outrage. Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky framed the attack as a necessary deterrent against Iran’s nuclear program, citing Iran’s past rhetoric and actions as justification.

These responses reveal a systemic bias that shields the Israeli regime from any real accountability, as policymakers offer only feeble, performative assurances of peace while effectively excusing aggressive measures.

The United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres condemned the "military escalation," expressing grave concern over attacks on nuclear facilities during ongoing U.S.-Iran negotiations.

International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi offered to visit Iran to assess damage to its nuclear sites, though Iran has expressed skepticism about his impartiality given past coordination with the Israeli regime.

The Western states’ tepid calls for "restraint" ring hollow against their long-standing enablement of Tel Aviv's war crimes, especially during the last 600 days in Gaza, Lebanon, Yemen, and now Iran, underscoring a pattern of double standards that continues to fuel global outrage.