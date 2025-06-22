US airstrikes on Iran draw condemnation across West Asia and beyond

TEHRAN - A growing wave of international condemnation has followed the recent U.S. airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities, as countries across West Asia and beyond denounce the move as a dangerous violation of international law that threatens regional and global security.

The strikes, which targeted nuclear sites in Natanz and Fordow in the early hours of Sunday, were publicly confirmed by U.S. President Donald Trump via social media.

The unprovoked attack has triggered strong reactions from both regional governments and major global powers.

In Baghdad, a spokesperson for the Iraqi government called the strikes a “serious threat to peace and stability in the region,” warning that any attack on Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities risks triggering wider conflict in West Asia.

Pakistan issued an even stronger rebuke. The country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the assault as a breach of international norms, affirming that Iran has the legitimate right to self-defense under Article 51 of the United Nations Charter. Senator Mushahid Hussain, Chairman of Pakistan’s Senate Defense Committee, labeled the strike a “war crime” and a case of “deliberate aggression,” criticizing the dominance of Israeli lobbying interests in U.S. foreign policy and accusing President Trump of breaking his promises not to launch new military conflicts.

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry also condemned the U.S. action, calling it a clear violation of Iran’s sovereignty. Riyadh urged the international community to intensify efforts toward a peaceful resolution and warned against further escalation.

Egypt joined the growing chorus of voices, with the Foreign Ministry in Cairo describing the strike as a provocative act that could severely undermine international and regional peace. Oman also voiced its alarm, stating that the American military operation was a breach of international law and a reckless act that could ignite a broader war.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun echoed these concerns, warning that the targeting of Iranian nuclear infrastructure could destabilize not only the region but also global security. “The threat of escalation is real, and the world must act to prevent further deterioration,” he said.

Qatar condemned the strikes as well, calling for an immediate cessation of Israeli-American military actions against Iran and advocating for a swift return to diplomatic engagement. In a significant development, Russia’s Foreign Ministry also issued a statement “strongly condemning” the U.S. airstrikes, calling them “a gross violation of international law, the UN Charter, and UN Security Council resolutions.” Moscow warned that such actions could trigger dangerous consequences and undermine international mechanisms for conflict resolution.

Inside Iran, the reaction has been swift and resolute. The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) condemned the strikes on its facilities in Fordow and Natanz as “brutal and illegal,” emphasizing that the sites operate under full supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) as part of Iran’s commitments under the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT). “These are peaceful, safeguarded nuclear facilities, and this assault constitutes a direct attack on international law,” the AEOI said.

“The attack was carried out with the indifference—or possibly the complicity—of the IAEA.” Calling on the international community to reject what it termed “jungle law,” the organization said it would pursue all necessary legal and diplomatic channels to defend Iran’s rights. “Despite these sinister efforts, the AEOI assures the great Iranian nation that the country’s nuclear progress will not be halted.” Diplomatic observers have warned that failure to respond decisively to the strike risks undermining the credibility of international law and institutions.