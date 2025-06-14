Israeli missile strike kills Iranian engineering student and his wife

TEHRAN- An Iranian university student and his wife were martyred in the early hours of Friday as a result of a deadly missile attack by the Zionist regime targeting residential areas in Iran.

Mehdi Akbari-Nasab, a senior student of electrical engineering at Iran University of Science and Technology, was martyred alongside his wife during a missile strike carried out by the Israeli regime on June 13.

Akbari-Nasab was admitted to the university in 2020 and was in the final stages of completing his undergraduate studies.

The attack, part of a wider wave of Israeli missile strikes targeting multiple Iranian cities, has left a number of civilians—including women, children, and students—dead or severely injured. Iranian authorities have strongly condemned the aggression, calling it a blatant act of terrorism and a violation of international law.

This latest act of violence has intensified public mourning and calls for accountability. Images of the young couple, circulated on Iranian social media, have prompted an outpouring of sympathy and renewed demands for international condemnation of Israel’s cross-border military actions.