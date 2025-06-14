Will U.S.-Iran nuclear talks continue?

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi has stated that the ongoing indirect negotiations between Tehran and Washington are "unjustifiable while Israel’s brutality continues," accusing the U.S. of enabling Israel’s military actions against Iran.

In a Saturday phone call with EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, Araghchi strongly condemned Israel’s "blatant violation of Iran’s sovereignty and territorial integrity," referencing recent attacks on nuclear facilities and civilian areas that resulted in the deaths of military personnel, academics, and civilians, including women and children. He urged the international community to take "decisive action" and called for a formal United Nations condemnation of Israel’s aggression.

Araghchi warned that Iran reserves its "legitimate right to take reciprocal measures" to protect its sovereignty and national security.

The Iranian official also criticized a recent resolution by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors—backed by the U.S. and three European nations—as a "pretext to justify Israel’s hostile actions" against Iran’s nuclear program. "Targeting peaceful nuclear facilities is a clear breach of international law," Araghchi said, demanding that Israel be held accountable for what he described as "unprecedented violations."

In response, EU diplomat Kallas expressed "deep concern" over rising tensions and reiterated the bloc’s commitment to supporting UN Security Council efforts to de-escalate the situation and promote regional stability.