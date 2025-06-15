Israeli strike on nuclear facilities crosses 'final red line' in international law: Iran FM 

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi strongly condemned Israel’s recent attack on Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility, warning that it represents a serious escalation and a blatant violation of international law.

Addressing foreign ambassadors in Tehran on Sunday, Araghchi said the incident occurred while Iran was engaged in nuclear negotiations with the United States, and accused Israel of deliberately derailing diplomatic progress.

“We were in the middle of nuclear talks with the U.S., with the sixth round scheduled for today in Muscat,” he said. “The Zionist regime recognizes no limits when it comes to violating international law.”

He further denounced Israel’s conduct in Gaza, stating that not only were civilians killed, but “so too were human rights, humanitarian law, international law, and all international norms.”

Araghchi emphasized that Israel’s strike on a nuclear facility marks a dangerous new precedent.

“This is a grave violation under international law and is absolutely prohibited under all circumstances. Yet, the Security Council has responded with indifference,” he said.

'Expanding conflict to Persian Gulf is a grave miscalculation'

Responding to recent Israeli attacks, including on key economic infrastructure, Araghchi said Iran acted in self-defense in accordance with international norms.

“Our missile strikes on military and economic targets in the occupied territories were solely in response to aggression,” he stated. “But yesterday, Israel hit economic sites in Tehran and Assaluyeh. As of last night, we have responded by targeting economic facilities and refineries inside the Zionist regime.”

He warned that the Israeli strike on Assaluyeh, a vital energy hub, is a dangerous escalation intended to expand the conflict beyond Iran’s borders.

“Dragging the battlefield into the Persian Gulf is a major strategic mistake—likely intentional,” he said. “This is a sensitive and complex region. Any military escalation could ignite a broader conflict across the entire region, or even the world.”

'Iran urges IAEA for condemnation of Israeli strike'

Araghchi announced that Iran had formally requested an emergency session of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors to address the Natanz incident, scheduled for Monday.

“We expect the Board to firmly condemn the Zionist regime for this blatant breach of international law,” he said, calling on envoys from IAEA member states to relay the urgency of the matter to their capitals.

He warned that this may be the last red line in international law that Israel is able to cross without consequence.

"If the international community remains indifferent, the fallout will not be limited to Iran—it will affect all nations.”

'U.S. shares responsibility for Israeli attacks'

Araghchi directly implicated the United States in the Israeli aggression, citing “concrete and documented evidence” of American military support for the attacks, including from U.S. regional bases.

“This operation could not have happened without U.S. approval and assistance,” he said. “We have closely monitored their coordination and gathered extensive evidence.”

He also pointed to public statements by the U.S. President, who claimed the operation relied on American equipment and signaled further steps were imminent.

“From our standpoint, the U.S. is complicit and must accept responsibility.”

Despite this, Araghchi said Iran has focused its military response solely on Israeli targets.

“We are not seeking to expand the war—unless it is imposed on us. We did not initiate this conflict. We were pursuing diplomacy over our nuclear program.

Araghchi stated that Israel’s attacks are aimed at sabotaging any potential nuclear agreement.

“We were prepared to present our counterproposal to the U.S. today,” he said, noting that previous U.S. suggestions had been deemed unacceptable by Iran. “Our offer could have paved the way for an agreement.”

“It is now clear: Israel wants no deal, no diplomacy, and no negotiations. Its attack during talks proves its opposition.”

'Israel will do anything to derail talks–including sabotage'

The foreign minister recalled previous acts of sabotage, including the 2021 attack on Natanz during JCPOA negotiations in Vienna, which disabled power systems and damaged centrifuges.

“We responded then by enriching uranium to 60%,” Araghchi said. “The damaged centrifuges were replaced with even stronger ones.”

He noted the latest incident as a continuation of that policy.

“This is about destroying diplomacy. We regret that the U.S. has aligned itself with this agenda.”

Araghchi said Washington had sent messages denying involvement, but Tehran does not accept those claims.

“If the U.S. truly had no part in this, it should say so publicly,” he said. “Private messages are insufficient.”

He urged the U.S. to condemn the attack on Iran’s peaceful nuclear facility.

“This act is illegal under international law. If the U.S. wants to show good faith regarding nuclear issues, it must clearly distance itself from this attack.”

He concluded by urging the international community to take the matter seriously.

“It is time for the world to stand up to Israel’s crimes, its aggression, and its total disregard for the principles of international law.”