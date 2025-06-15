Funeral ceremony for martyrs of Israeli aggression to be held Tuesday in Tehran

TEHRAN –The head of the Islamic Development Organization of Tehran Province announced that a grand and massive funeral procession for the martyrs of the recent Zionist crimes will be held in Tehran on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Hojjatoleslam Seyyed Mohsen Mahmoudi said the ceremony will begin at 8:00 a.m. in Enqelab Square and proceed toward Azadi Square, where hundreds of thousands are expected to gather in a show of national mourning and resistance.

"Undoubtedly, the revolutionary and resilient people of Tehran will once again create an epic moment," Mahmoudi said. "They will not only honor the sacred blood of our martyred commanders and nuclear scientists but also express their gratitude to the IRGC’s courageous leadership."

Mahmoudi stressed that the Zionist regime’s latest crimes have united the blood of Iran’s defenders with that of innocent men, women, and children—turning this tragedy into a powerful symbol of sacrifice, resilience, and national pride.

"Their martyrdom will accelerate the downfall of the illegitimate Zionist regime. This massive funeral will send a clear message to the world about Iran’s unity and unwavering support for its martyrs," he said.

The official invited all faithful citizens of Tehran province to attend the ceremony, describing it as a “decisive and historic moment to reaffirm allegiance to the Islamic Revolution and to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution.”