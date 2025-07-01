US betrayed diplomacy, Araghchi tells EU policy chief after attacks on nuclear sites

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says the United States betrayed the diplomatic process and undermined dialogue by attacking Iran’s nuclear facilities while the two countries were in the middle of negotiations.

Araghchi made the remarks during a telephone conversation on Tuesday with European Union Foreign Policy Chief Kaja Kallas where he discussed the latest regional developments following the joint military aggression by the Zionist regime and the United States against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

He further highlighted Iran’s lack of trust in the United States, saying: “The Zionist regime and the U.S. launched military attacks on Iran at a time when Tehran was engaged in diplomatic negotiations. It was the United States that betrayed the diplomatic process and undermined dialogue.”

During the call, Araghchi condemned the silence and inaction of certain Western governments in the face of Israel’s clear violations of international law and war crimes. He stressed that all governments have a legal and moral duty to strongly denounce the military assault carried out by the Zionist regime and the United States against Iranian territory.

‘Iran’s nuclear knowledge cannot be destroyed by force’

In an interview with CBS News aired Tuesday, Araghchi has stressed that the Islamic Republic’s peaceful nuclear capabilities and scientific achievements cannot be eliminated through military strikes, pushing back against U.S. and Israeli claims of success in recent attacks.

“You cannot erase science and technology — especially in peaceful uranium enrichment — simply by bombing it.”

His comments followed a joint Israeli-American war against Iran, which began on June 13 when the Israeli regime launched a surprise assault targeting, among other sites, Iranian nuclear facilities. The United States, already heavily involved through intelligence and logistical support, entered the conflict directly toward the end of the 12-day offensive, striking nuclear sites in central and north-central Iran.

U.S. President Donald Trump later claimed that American strikes had “obliterated” the targeted Iranian sites — a statement contradicted by the Pentagon’s own internal assessments, which indicated limited effectiveness.

Araghchi rejected such claims, emphasizing that Iran not only retains the expertise necessary for its peaceful nuclear program but also possesses the capability to recover quickly.

“If there is determination — and that determination exists — we can repair the damage and swiftly make up for lost time in our nuclear development,” he said.

The foreign minister added that Iran’s nuclear program has become a source of national pride, a sentiment that was on full display during the recent conflict.

“We endured 12 days of imposed war, and the people are not going to back down from their support for enrichment,” he said. “We proved our ability to defend ourselves under attack.”

Araghchi also warned that Iran would not hesitate to respond if faced with further aggression, making clear that Tehran views any renewed military action as a red line.

‘No immediate return to talks with U.S.’

Commenting on the possibility of restarting nuclear negotiations with Washington, Araghchi ruled out any rapid resumption.

“I don’t think negotiations will resume that quickly,” he said. “Before we reengage, we need clear guarantees that the U.S. will not launch military attacks against us in the middle of diplomacy.”

Indirect negotiations between Tehran and Washington began in April through Omani mediation and continued for six rounds. However, talks stalled as the U.S., in coordination with Israel, insisted that Iran reduce its uranium enrichment levels to zero — a demand firmly rejected by the Islamic Republic.

The recent military attacks have further undermined confidence in Washington’s diplomatic intentions, with Iranian officials questioning why the U.S. would resort to force if it were genuinely committed to diplomacy.