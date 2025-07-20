Araghchi criticizes European silence on Israeli-US aggression against Iran

TEHRAN – Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has strongly criticized certain European countries for attempting to justify recent acts of aggression by the Israeli regime and the United States, including last month’s deadly and unprovoked attacks on Iranian territory.

In a phone call on Saturday with Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis, Araghchi condemned the European response as dangerously biased, warning that rationalizing such unlawful behavior only serves to erode the foundations of international law and fuel greater instability across West Asia and beyond.

He pointed to a broader pattern of violence by the U.S. and Israel in recent years, citing targeted assassinations and military campaigns backed by Washington, which have destabilized the region.

Araghchi referenced the recent 12-day assault on Iran, during which Israeli forces launched a series of attacks—including strikes on nuclear facilities—that left at least 1,100 people dead, including senior military officers, nuclear scientists, and civilians. The United States joined the offensive in its final days, striking additional nuclear sites.

Following the attacks, several European countries—most notably Germany—appeared to offer diplomatic cover for the aggressors. Araghchi condemned such reactions as a betrayal of the United Nations Charter and international legal norms, and called for a unified international response to hold the perpetrators accountable.

The Swiss Foreign Minister, for his part, acknowledged that the Israeli-American strikes on Iranian nuclear sites violated international law. He reaffirmed Switzerland’s commitment to diplomacy and expressed readiness to support efforts aimed at de-escalation and peaceful resolution.