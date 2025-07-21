E3 has no legal ground to trigger JCPOA snapback mechanism: Araghchi

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has firmly rejected any attempt by the European troika – France, Germany, and the United Kingdom – to trigger the so-called “snapback” mechanism under the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, saying such a move would be “null and void” in light of the E3’s own violations and abandonment of their commitments.

In a detailed letter addressed to United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, members of the UN Security Council, and EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, Araghchi laid out legal and political arguments refuting the legitimacy of the E3’s claim to invoke dispute mechanisms under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and UN Security Council Resolution 2231.

“The E3 lacks any legal, political, and moral standing to invoke the mechanisms of the JCPOA and UN Resolution 2231 (2015),” Araghchi wrote in his official X account.

The Iranian diplomat argued that the three European states have long forfeited their status as “Participants” in the JCPOA by consistently failing to fulfill their obligations and by endorsing hostile acts against Iran, including recent military aggression by Israel and the United States.

“Through their actions and statements, including providing political and material support to the recent unprovoked and illegal military aggression of the Israeli regime and the U.S., and rejection of the main pillars of the JCPOA, the E3 have relinquished their role as ‘Participants’ in the agreement,” he added.

Araghchi emphasized that Iran had triggered the JCPOA’s dispute resolution mechanism (DRM) in 2018 following Washington’s withdrawal and had exhausted all legal channels before resorting to remedial nuclear measures. He accused the E3 of not only failing to uphold their obligations, but also aligning themselves with the U.S. “maximum pressure” campaign.

He also cited public statements by European leaders that, in Iran’s view, amount to endorsement of Israeli war crimes.

“The shameful statement by German Chancellor Merz that ‘this is the dirty work Israel is doing for all of us’ is a clear admission of guilt and complicity,” the letter stated.

Araghchi further accused France of direct military involvement by shooting down Iranian drones, and condemned the UK for its silence and support of Tel Aviv’s recent operations which left over 1,000 Iranian civilians dead.

According to the top diplomat, these actions amount to a breach of international law and strip the E3 of any credibility as honest brokers in nuclear negotiations.

“Actors with such a record ought to be the last to claim ‘good faith’,” Araghchi noted on X, adding that “any attempt to reinstate terminated UN Security Council resolutions is legally baseless and politically dangerous.”

The letter comes amid heightened tensions following Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities and civilian infrastructure.