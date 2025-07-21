Why Are the E3 Ambassadors Insisting on Negotiations?

While recent reports suggest Iran has agreed to a new round of talks with the three European countries, follow-ups by Tehran Times indicate that the request actually came from these three nations.

Despite Israel’s recent claims about Iran’s readiness to launch a preemptive strike—along with spreading false reports on Iran’s nuclear activities to provoke international concern against Tehran and lay the groundwork for its own future actions—the European diplomatic apparatus has repeatedly contacted Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, to push for negotiations, making diplomatic efforts in this regard a priority.

Even as Israel attempts to portray Iran in a distorted light and exploit Iran’s military preparedness to counter any aggressive Israeli moves, the ambassadors of the three European countries—Britain, France, and Germany—remain stationed in their embassies and, alongside routine activities, are working to establish a suitable framework for dialogue with Iran.

Iran has always welcomed diplomatic talks based on national interests and within the framework of international rules, never abandoning the negotiating table. However, requesting talks amid an unresolved conflict will not yield lasting results. Before pressing Iran’s diplomatic apparatus, European countries must first address Israel’s barbaric behavior. Yet evidence suggests that these three European nations believe Israel’s aggression could serve as a bargaining chip at the negotiating table—a means to pressure Tehran and impose unreasonable and extralegal demands.

Britain, France, and Germany were part of the 2015 JCPOA nuclear deal. However, after the U.S. unilaterally withdrew from the agreement, they failed to uphold their commitments to Tehran despite their promises. Recently, by exploiting the deal’s dispute resolution mechanism (known as snapback), they have sought to compensate for their marginal role in Iran’s nuclear dossier while forcing Iran to relinquish its legal rights to peaceful nuclear activities.