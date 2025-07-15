SCO: The recognized voice of the Global South against aggression

TEHRAN – Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has underscored the importance of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) as a vital regional body and expressed gratitude for its support of Iran in the wake of Israeli aggression.

“The SCO is a highly significant regional organization, and we hold it in great esteem,” Araghchi made the remarks on Tuesday, prior to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers meeting in Beijing. “Security issues, among others, are key topics discussed within this framework. We are pleased that the SCO has stood by Iran regarding the recent Israeli attacks.”

Araghchi also delivered a powerful address during the meeting, calling on member states to take a unified stand against the Israeli-American assault on Iran.

On June 13, Israel launched a blatant and unprovoked act of aggression against Iran, assassinating many high-ranking military commanders, nuclear scientists, and ordinary civilians.

More than a week later, the United States also entered the war by bombing three Iranian nuclear sites in a grave violation of the United Nations Charter, international law, and the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

Araghchi stressed that the SCO must speak with one voice as the recognized representative of the Global South, defending the UN Charter’s core principles, particularly sovereign equality and the prohibition on the use of force.

Invoking SCO’s governing decisions, Araghchi formally requested the Council of Heads of State to urgently review the situation and issue a resolution offering political support and necessary assistance to the Islamic Republic of Iran.

He warned that the Israeli regime’s assault, backed directly by the United States, constituted a blatant violation of Article 2(4) of the UN Charter and inflicted severe damage on diplomacy, the rule of law, and the nuclear non-proliferation regime.

“The strikes against our peaceful nuclear facilities, all under IAEA safeguards, flagrantly violate the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, numerous IAEA resolutions, and UN Security Council Resolution 487,” he said. “No legal basis exists to justify such attacks on peaceful nuclear sites based on political conjecture.”

Araghchi also criticized the international community’s failure over recent years to halt the genocide of the Palestinian people and end the Israeli occupation of neighboring Arab lands. He stated that this latest aggression against Iran is a direct outcome of the unchecked impunity enjoyed by Israel, largely enabled by the United States and some European countries.

He outlined key proposals to strengthen SCO’s role in safeguarding member states’ sovereignty and addressing emerging threats.

These include establishing a permanent mechanism to monitor, document, and coordinate responses to military aggression, sabotage, state-sponsored terrorism, and violations of sovereignty within SCO members.

Also proposed was the creation of a dedicated center to study and counter unilateral sanctions, tasked with developing operational strategies to protect supply chains, banking systems, and trade exchanges of member countries.

Further, he called for launching a Shanghai Regional Security Assembly comprising defense and intelligence agencies to collaboratively address terrorism, extremism, organized crime, and cyber threats.

Lastly, he urged deepening media and cultural cooperation among member states to counter cognitive warfare and the biased narratives promoted by hegemonic media powers.

“The SCO, endowed with vast geopolitical, economic, and human resources, is uniquely positioned to be a foundational pillar of the emerging multipolar world order,” Araghchi concluded. “We must stand resolutely against unilateralism, warmongering, and attempts to undermine national sovereignty. Our future lies in cooperation, synergy, and mutual trust.”

Iran, Russia FMs discuss regional security and cooperation

On the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers meeting in Tianjin, China, Iran’s Foreign Minister met with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

The two discussed the state of Tehran-Moscow bilateral relations and exchanged views on regional developments following the recent aggression by Israel and the United States against Iran. They also touched on issues raised during Araghchi’s recent visit to Moscow and the prior meeting in Rio de Janeiro.

Araghchi highlighted the political pressures orchestrated by the U.S. and some European countries in the wake of these attacks, reaffirming Iran’s resolve to defend itself, hold aggressors accountable, and protect its legitimate right to peaceful nuclear energy, including enrichment activities.

He further warned of the serious consequences the Israeli-U.S. strikes have had on the principles of the UN Charter, international diplomacy, and the nuclear non-proliferation regime.

Lavrov reiterated Russia’s condemnation of the illegal attacks on Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities and stressed ongoing bilateral and multilateral efforts to prevent further escalation. He also expressed Russia’s readiness to assist Iran within international forums, including the UN Security Council.

Iran, India FMs exchange views on bilateral and regional developments

Also meeting on the sidelines of the SCO summit, Foreign Minister Araghchi and India’s Subrahmanyam Jaishankar discussed the agenda of the conference and areas of mutual interest.

They reviewed the growth of Tehran-New Delhi relations and exchanged perspectives on regional and international developments, particularly in West Asia, in light of the recent Israeli and U.S. military actions against Iran.

Iran, Pakistan reaffirm strong bilateral ties and regional security cooperation

Continuing his diplomatic engagements, Araghchi met Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar.

The talks focused on the steady development of bilateral cooperation and ongoing consultations between Tehran and Islamabad. Araghchi emphasized Iran’s commitment to expanding brotherly relations with Pakistan and enhancing economic and trade ties.

He thanked Pakistan for its firm condemnation of aggression against Iran and the solidarity shown by the Pakistani government and people.

Muhammad Ishaq Dar reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for Iran and expressed confidence in Iran’s resilience and continued progress. He also noted that regular high-level dialogues between the two countries would facilitate the further deepening of their relations.

Both ministers exchanged views on regional and international issues of shared concern and agreed to maintain coordinated efforts in global forums.

Iran, Uzbekistan commit to strengthening bilateral relations and regional stability

On the sidelines of the SCO meeting, Araghchi held talks with Uzbekistan’s Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov.

Expressing gratitude for Uzbekistan’s support of Iran’s sovereignty amid external aggression, Araghchi condemned the Israeli military strike on Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities, backed by the U.S., as a betrayal of diplomacy and international law. He lamented the lack of condemnation by the UN Security Council and IAEA, while noting broad global condemnation from over 120 countries and international organizations.

Saidov reiterated Uzbekistan’s strong stance against violations of Iran’s territorial integrity and expressed condolences to victims’ families.

Both sides agreed to boost Tehran-Tashkent economic cooperation through regular joint commissions and enhanced trade facilitation, and pledged to continue consultations for reciprocal high-level visits and regional issues.

Iran, Kyrgyzstan highlight growing partnership and regional cooperation

Araghchi also met Kyrgyzstan’s Foreign Minister Jinbek Kulibayev during the SCO summit.

Pointing to the positive trajectory of bilateral ties, Araghchi expressed hope that recent agreements and cooperation within the Eurasian Economic Union framework would further deepen relations, especially in economic and trade sectors.

Kulibayev extended condolences for the Iranian victims of the recent attacks and described Iran as a close friend of Kyrgyzstan. He welcomed further high-level visits and invited Araghchi to Bishkek, an invitation that was warmly accepted.

