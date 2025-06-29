Araghchi urges UN to hold Israel and US accountable for their aggression

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has formally called on the United Nations Security Council to recognize the Zionist regime and the United States as perpetrators of an act of aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran and to hold them accountable under international law.

In a detailed letter addressed to UN Secretary-General António Guterres and Security Council President Carolyn Rodríguez Burkett, Araghchi warned that the attacks carried out by Israel and supported by Washington between June 13 and 24 constitute “a blatant violation” of the UN Charter and multiple binding international agreements.

“The Israeli regime’s military aggression deliberately targeted residential areas, civilian infrastructure, and public services, including hospitals and relief centers,” the letter stated. Araghchi emphasized that such acts not only breach international humanitarian law but also represent serious violations of the fundamental right to life as enshrined in Article 6 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.

He further highlighted that several Iranian nuclear facilities under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) — including sites in Qom, Arak, Natanz, and Isfahan — were attacked, adding that these actions also violate the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), IAEA regulations, and related UN resolutions.

Araghchi also pointed to the widespread condemnation of the Israeli-U.S. aggression by the international community. Statements denouncing the attacks have been issued by numerous regional and international bodies, including the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), BRICS, the Group of Friends in Defense of the UN Charter, the Arab League, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

“These condemnations reflect the bare minimum required to uphold the rule of law at the international level,” he noted, stressing that the Security Council must act under Article 24(1) of the Charter to maintain international peace and security.

Calling for immediate action, Araghchi urged the Security Council to formally recognize Israel and the United States as the initiators of a war of aggression against Iran and to affirm their legal responsibilities — including the payment of reparations for all damages inflicted.

He further demanded that the Council ensure accountability for those who ordered or executed the aggression, emphasizing that political and military leaders bear individual criminal responsibility for the international crime of aggression under customary international law.

“The attack on Iran is not only a grave breach of international norms,” the letter concluded, “but a direct assault on the foundations of international law. Ignoring this aggression would gravely undermine the UN’s credibility and open the door to dangerous precedents of lawlessness in global affairs.”

Araghchi requested that his letter be officially circulated as a document of both the UN General Assembly and the Security Council.