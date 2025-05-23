Any threat will be met with decisive force: Iran Armed Forces

TEHRAN – As Iran commemorated the anniversary of the liberation of Khorramshahr, the Armed Forces General Staff issued a defiant statement, warning that any aggression against the Islamic Republic's values or nuclear facilities would be met with a resolute and forceful response.

The message comes amid rising regional tensions and Israeli threats against Iranian nuclear sites.

The military’s statement, published on Friday, described the 1982 taking Khorramshahr back from Iraqi forces during the Iran-Iraq War as a turning point in the Islamic Republic’s history, symbolizing unity, resistance, and divine triumph. It praised the role of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), the Army, and the Basij under the leadership of the late Imam Khomeini, calling the victory a “radiant jewel” in the legacy of Iran’s Sacred Defense.

“The Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic will decisively counter any threat or hostile act targeting the sacred values and strategic interests of the Revolution,” the statement read. “The history of the Iranian nation—from the Islamic Revolution to the Sacred Defense and recent operations—demonstrates a steadfast commitment to national sovereignty and resistance against global arrogance.”

The statement also criticized the United States’ renewed attempts to destabilize the region under the guise of diplomacy and strategic partnerships. The Armed Forces accused the U.S. president of sowing division among Islamic countries by reviving the failed narrative of “Iranophobia” in an effort to exploit regional wealth and distract from America’s own domestic challenges.

“These calculations are not only misguided, but dangerous,” the statement warned. “Just as in Vietnam and Afghanistan, any new mischief in the region will come at a heavy cost for the United States and its allies.”

FM Araghchi holds U.S., Israel accountable for provocations in letter to UN

Meanwhile, in a separate development, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has formally appealed to the United Nations, warning of credible threats by Israel to launch strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities.

Referencing a CNN report published on May 20 that cited U.S. officials, the letter stated that new intelligence suggests the Zionist regime is preparing military action targeting Iran’s nuclear infrastructure. Araghchi emphasized that Iran’s nuclear program remains under full and transparent oversight by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), with no evidence of deviation from its peaceful purpose.

“These threats represent a grave breach of international law, the UN Charter, and the very foundations of the IAEA,” Araghchi wrote, citing multiple IAEA General Conference resolutions that condemn armed attacks or threats against safeguarded nuclear facilities. “Such actions also risk catastrophic consequences—political, environmental, and humanitarian—for the entire region.”

The Foreign Minister called on the UN Security Council to fulfill its responsibility to uphold international peace and security and to prevent any such aggression. He also urged the IAEA to take a clear stance, warning that failure to act would undermine the credibility and impartiality of the nuclear watchdog.

Araghchi further declared that should any attack occur, Iran would exercise its legal right to self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter. He also held the U.S. government partially accountable, stating that Washington’s support and coordination with the Zionist regime would make it complicit in any potential aggression.

“Iran has the right to take all necessary measures to defend its citizens, infrastructure, and sovereignty,” the letter stressed. “The world must recognize that Iran will not remain passive in the face of terrorism or sabotage disguised as security operations.”