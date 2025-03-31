Iran says bullying is the reason for “indirect negotiations” with US

TEHRAN - Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says the fact that Iran does not negotiate directly with the United States is that Washington acts like a bully.

"The reason for indirect negotiations is the threats that are being made. This action is essentially a response to America's bullying. We do not negotiate under coercive conditions, but we have always been ready to negotiate from a position of equality," Araghchi told national TV.

On Iran’s letter to the United States in response to Trump’s letter the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei for nuclear negotiations, Araghchi said, "We have learned from our friends in Oman that the letter has reached its destination and has been reviewed. We hope that God will decree what is good and beneficial for this country on this blessed day (Eid al-Fitr)."

On March 26, Iran officially submitted the letter to the U.S. through Oman, which acts an intermediary between Tehran and Washington.

The Trump administration’s approach toward Iran is full of contradictions

Again on Sunday, Trump threatened Iran with bombings if the country does not come to an agreement with his administration about its nuclear program.

“If they don’t make a deal, there will be bombing,” Trump said during a phone call with NBC News.

Trump himself withdrew from the multilateral nuclear agreement with Iran in 2108 under his “maximum pressure” campaign against Iran.

The nuclear agreement was signed in July 2015 between Iran, the five permanent members of the UN Security Council (Britain, France, China, Russia and the U.S.) Germany and the European Union.

Under the agreement Iran put limits on its nuclear activities in exchange for termination of financial and economic sanctions.

The deal, endorsed by UN Security Council resolution 2231, was working perfectly well.