‘US threats undermine dialogue’, Pezeshkian says Iran open to fair talks

TEHRAN – Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian has strongly criticized the U.S. approach toward Tehran, particularly the language of threats combined with calls for negotiation, emphasizing that Iran is willing to engage in talks "on equal footing."

In a statement on Saturday, Pezeshkian said, "The Islamic Republic of Iran seeks dialogue on equal footing. They threaten Iran on one hand and seek to hold negotiations on the other." He further questioned the inconsistency of the U.S. approach, asking, "If you seek negotiations, then why are you making threats?"

The remarks came in response to recent comments from U.S. President Donald Trump, who called for direct negotiations with Iran regarding its nuclear program but simultaneously issued threats, including the potential use of military force if diplomacy fails.

Pezeshkian argued that the U.S.'s actions not only humiliate Iran but also undermine the credibility of the global community. "Today, the United States not only humiliates Iran but also the world, and this behavior contradicts the request for dialogue," he stated.

Trump's threats escalated over the weekend, with renewed warnings of bombing and secondary tariffs if an agreement on Iran’s nuclear program cannot be reached. Additionally, the United States has deployed additional warplanes to the region, further heightening tensions.

In response, Iran’s Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, reiterated the country’s openness to indirect negotiations with the United States over its peaceful nuclear program, though he expressed concern that U.S. threats are complicating the situation. Araghchi stressed that any meaningful talks must avoid the use of threats, intimidation, or blackmail. "This requires a constructive atmosphere and the avoidance of approaches based on threats, intimidation, and blackmail," he added.

In addition to addressing the ongoing nuclear discussions, Pezeshkian highlighted the importance of fostering internal unity and improving Iran's engagement with other nations on regional and international issues. He underscored the need for the country to overcome internal divisions in order to counter external pressures.

"If we set aside our internal disputes and embrace unity, the enemy will not covet us, and we will also be able to solve the people's problems," Pezeshkian concluded. He called on all Iranians to work together in addressing the country’s challenges and improving the well-being of its citizens.