Tehran criticizes EU for being silent on US military threats

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Wednesday criticized the European Union for not taking a stance against the provocative remarks of U.S. officials against Iran, saying this approach undoubtedly poses a threat to international peace and security.

Araghchi made the remarks in a telephone call initiated by Dutch Foreign Minister Kasparold Camp during which the sides discussed issues related to regional and international developments.

In remarks on Sunday, U.S. President Donald Trump threatened Iran with bombings if the country does not come to an agreement with his administration about its nuclear program. “If they don’t make a deal, there will be bombing,” Trump said during a phone call with NBC News.

Trump’s threatening language has faced backlash from different Iranian officials.

Foreign Minister Araghchi said Tehran is firm to advance its peaceful nuclear program in accordance with international law. At the same time, he said, the Islamic Republic is ready for genuine negotiations from an equal footing to allay possible concerns about its nuclear program.

Yet, Iran’s chief diplomat suggested, achieving this requires a constructive atmosphere and avoiding approaches based on “threats, intimidation, and extortion”.

Araghchi called the threatening language of U.S. officials as unacceptable, inconsistent with the principles of the UN Charter and international law, which will only “complicate” the situation.

He added Iran will respond swiftly and decisively to any act of aggression against its territorial integrity, sovereignty, and national interests.

For his part, the Dutch foreign minister expressed his concerns regarding the escalating tensions in the region and emphasized the need to resolve disputes through diplomatic channels.