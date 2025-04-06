Reuters: Iran warns regional countries U.S. military collusion will bring ‘severe consequences’

TEHRAN — Reuters claimed, citing an anonymous Iranian official, that Iran has issued stark warnings to Iraq, Kuwait, the UAE, Qatar, Turkey, and Bahrain, declaring that any support for U.S. military strikes—including the use of their airspace or territory—“will have severe consequences for them.”

he official also emphasized that the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has placed Iran’s armed forces on high alert, according to the Sunday report.

The reported warnings follow escalating tensions after U.S. President Donald Trump’s explicit threats of military action.

Iran has bolstered military preparedness in response to the U.S. threats, underscoring Iran’s posture of defensive resilience.

Reuters also observed that the Arab countries in the Persian Gulf—vital to global oil supplies—are now caught in a delicate balancing act amid escalating fears of a broader conflagration.

The news agency also claimed that despite rejecting Trump’s demand for direct negotiations, Iran has proposed continuing indirect talks through Oman, a trusted mediator.

“Indirect talks offer a chance to evaluate Washington’s seriousness about a political solution,” the official told Reuters, adding that such dialogue could begin “soon” if the U.S. demonstrates sincerity.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi or his deputy, Majid Takht-Ravanchi, may have been authorized to represent Iran in Muscat, though the official cautioned the path ahead could be “rocky.”